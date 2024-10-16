Call for strike as Frelimo leads Mozambique’s early election results

Locals wait to vote at Inhambane, in southern Mozambique, October 9 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKOK
Maputo — Mozambique’s ruling party, Frelimo, was leading provisional election results in all 11 provinces on Wednesday, while opposition parties cried fraud and one called for a strike.
Frelimo’s presidential candidate, Daniel Chapo, was widely expected to win the October 9 election. The party has governed Mozambique since 1975 and has been consistently accused of rigging elections, which it denies.
Full results are expected on October 24.
Independent candidate Venancio Mondlane, seen as Chapo’s biggest challenger, said he was in the lead according to his own tally and called for a nationwide strike on October 21.
Frelimo “are not going to hand over power to anyone. They want to continue to control power, finance, business, oil, gas, diamonds, rubies,” Mondlane said in a video broadcast on his social media pages. “To show that the people are actually ruling, we will paralyse all activity on Monday,” he said.
Presidential candidate Lutero Simango of the Democratic Movement of Mozambique, a small opposition party, said that he would challenge the results in court.
A Frelimo spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment. In public remarks on Friday, Chapo called for people to remain calm while awaiting official results.
Election observers said the poll did not meet international standards for democratic elections. The International Republican Institute, a US-based monitoring group, reported vote buying, intimidation, inflated voter rolls in Frelimo strongholds, limited transparency in result collation and other issues.
“Once again, as a country, we held elections that ... do not reflect, at least from what we have been observing, the will of the voters,” said Edson Cortez, director of the Centre for Public Integrity, a Mozambican NGO.
A spokesperson for the electoral commission declined to comment on those allegations.
Videos circulating on social media showed street protests in the northern city of Nampula on Wednesday. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the videos. Mozambique police have opened fire on political protesters in the past, including after last year’s local elections, according to human rights groups.
Call for strike as Frelimo leads Mozambique’s early election results
Opposition parties cry fraud amid claims of vote buying, intimidation and inflated voter rolls
Maputo — Mozambique’s ruling party, Frelimo, was leading provisional election results in all 11 provinces on Wednesday, while opposition parties cried fraud and one called for a strike.
Frelimo’s presidential candidate, Daniel Chapo, was widely expected to win the October 9 election. The party has governed Mozambique since 1975 and has been consistently accused of rigging elections, which it denies.
Full results are expected on October 24.
Independent candidate Venancio Mondlane, seen as Chapo’s biggest challenger, said he was in the lead according to his own tally and called for a nationwide strike on October 21.
Frelimo “are not going to hand over power to anyone. They want to continue to control power, finance, business, oil, gas, diamonds, rubies,” Mondlane said in a video broadcast on his social media pages. “To show that the people are actually ruling, we will paralyse all activity on Monday,” he said.
Presidential candidate Lutero Simango of the Democratic Movement of Mozambique, a small opposition party, said that he would challenge the results in court.
A Frelimo spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment. In public remarks on Friday, Chapo called for people to remain calm while awaiting official results.
Election observers said the poll did not meet international standards for democratic elections. The International Republican Institute, a US-based monitoring group, reported vote buying, intimidation, inflated voter rolls in Frelimo strongholds, limited transparency in result collation and other issues.
“Once again, as a country, we held elections that ... do not reflect, at least from what we have been observing, the will of the voters,” said Edson Cortez, director of the Centre for Public Integrity, a Mozambican NGO.
A spokesperson for the electoral commission declined to comment on those allegations.
Videos circulating on social media showed street protests in the northern city of Nampula on Wednesday. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the videos. Mozambique police have opened fire on political protesters in the past, including after last year’s local elections, according to human rights groups.
Reuters
Election observers and parties doubt integrity of Mozambican poll
Vote counting starts after peaceful poll in Mozambique
Mozambique vote likely to keep ruling Frelimo party in power
‘Ghost voters’ and fraud threaten Mozambican elections
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Election observers and parties doubt integrity of Mozambican poll
Vote counting starts after peaceful poll in Mozambique
From stateless to citizens: Kenya’s success offers hope in Africa
Mozambique vote likely to keep ruling Frelimo party in power
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.