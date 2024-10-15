Combined with the GNU, yet another collaborative effort forged out of crisis, there is a growing sense that the puzzle is coming together for SA. Picture: 123RF
The World Bank has lowered its economic growth forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2024 to 3% from 3.4%, mainly due to the destruction of Sudan’s economy in a civil war. Business Day TV spoke to Andrew Dabalen from the World Bank for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why World Bank cut Sub-Saharan Africa’s economic growth forecast
Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Dabalen, World Bank Africa region chief economist
