WATCH: Why World Bank cut Sub-Saharan Africa’s economic growth forecast

Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Dabalen, World Bank Africa region chief economist

15 October 2024 - 20:03
The World Bank has lowered its economic growth forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2024 to 3% from 3.4%, mainly due to the destruction of Sudan’s economy in a civil war. Business Day TV spoke to Andrew Dabalen from the World Bank for more insight.

