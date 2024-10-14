World / Africa

World Bank cuts Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth outlook

The lender says destruction of Sudan’s economy in a civil war is main reason for change

14 October 2024 - 15:04
by Duncan Miriri
Nairobi — The World Bank said on Monday it had lowered its economic growth forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2024 to 3% from 3.4%, mainly due to the destruction of Sudan’s economy in a civil war.

However, growth is expected to remain comfortably above last year's 2.4% thanks to higher private consumption and investment, the bank said in its latest regional economic outlook report, Africa’s Pulse.

“This is still a recovery that is basically in slow gear,” Andrew Dabalen, chief economist for the Africa region at the World Bank, told a media briefing.

The report forecast 2025’s growth at 3.9%, above its previous prediction of 3.8%.

Moderating inflation in many countries will allow policymakers to start lowering elevated lending rates, the report said.

However, the growth forecasts still face serious risks from armed conflict and climate events such as droughts, floods and cyclones, it said.

Without the conflict in Sudan, which devastated economic activity and caused starvation and widespread displacement, regional growth in 2024 would have been half a percentage higher and in line with its initial April estimate, the lender said.

Growth in the region’s most advanced economy, SA, was expected to increase to 1.1% in 2024 and 1.6% in 2025, the report said, from 0.7% in 2023.

Nigeria was expected to grow at 3.3% in 2024, rising to 3.6% in 2025, while Kenya, the richest economy in East Africa, was likely to expand by 5% in 2024, the report said.

Commodities

The Sub-Saharan Africa region grew at a robust annual average of 5.3% in 2000-2014 on the back of a commodity supercycle, but output started flagging when commodity prices crashed. The slowdown was accelerated by the Covid pandemic.

“Cumulatively, if that were to continue for a long time, it would be catastrophic,” Dabalen warned.

Many economies in the region were starved of public and private investments, he said, and a recovery in foreign direct investments that started in 2021 was still tepid.

“The region needs much, much larger levels of investments in order to be able to recover faster ... and be able to reduce poverty,” he said.

Growth across the region is also hamstrung by high debt service costs in countries like Kenya, which was rocked by deadly protests against tax hikes in June and July.

“There are staggering levels of interest payments,” Dabalen said, attributing this to a shift by governments to borrow from financial markets in the last decade and away from the low-priced credit offered by institutions like the World Bank.

Total external debt among economies has risen to about $500bn from $150bn a decade and a half ago, he said, with the bulk owed to bond market investors and China.

Chad, Zambia, Ghana and Ethiopia went into default in the past four years and have overhauled their debt under a G20 initiative Common Framework. Ethiopia is still working to restructure its debt while the others have completed their debt restructuring.

“As long as these debt issues are not resolved, there is going to be a lot of ‘wait and see’ games going on, and that is not good for the countries, and certainly not good for the creditors as well,” he said.

Reuters

Russia urges Brics partners to create alternative to IMF

Finance minister Anton Siluanov says the global financial system is controlled by the West, which is not working in the alliance’s interests
Economy
3 days ago

Fed minutes show majority favoured large September rate cut

Officials said future pace of cuts not determined by large initial reduction
World
4 days ago

Federal Reserve governor makes case for more rate cuts

Adriana Kugler says she will back further reductions if inflation continues to ease
World
5 days ago

WATCH: Unpacking Ghana’s inflation and interest rate surprises

Business Day TV speaks to SSA macroeconomist at Absa CIB, Ridle Markus
World
5 days ago
