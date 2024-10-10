World / Africa

Vote counting starts after peaceful poll in Mozambique

Official results expected to take up to two weeks with Frelimo expected to extend its 49 years in power

10 October 2024 - 16:14
by Nellie Peyton
An election official explains the voting process to a voter in Inhambane, southern Mozambique, October 9 2024. Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Maputo — Vote counting was under way in Mozambique on Thursday after a peaceful national election that is widely expected to see the ruling Frelimo party extend its 49 years in power.

Votes are counted first at each polling station and district results expected by Saturday could give an early indication of who is leading. Official results normally take about two weeks to be announced by the electoral commission.

The winner will inherit an Islamist insurgency in the north that has halted multibillion-dollar gas projects and displaced hundreds of thousands of people. Other challenges include high debt levels and the economic impact of worsening cyclones.

Frelimo candidate Daniel Chapo is likely to win. His party has been accused by opponents and election observers of rigging past elections, which it denies.

The manipulation of votes happens at many levels, from registering more people in Frelimo strongholds to appointing party loyalists to be polling station staff and changing the numbers at the end, said civil society group More Integrity adviser Joseph Hanlon.

A Frelimo spokesperson did not respond to questions about alleged vote-rigging.

Election observers including from the EU said they had not recorded any major problems so far.

Chapo is a relatively new figure in national politics who would be the first president born after independence from Portugal in 1975. Analysts say he has the advantage of a clean record and distance from Frelimo's past corruption scandals.

His main challenger is Venâncio Mondlane, an independent candidate who has fired up the country’s youth. Former rebel commander Ossufo Momade and a small opposition party leader, Lutero Simango, are also competing to succeed President Filipe Nyusi, who is stepping down after serving the maximum two terms.

