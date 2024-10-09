AfCFTA $1bn adjustment fund to begin disbursements in 2025

The $1bn adjustment fund, established in 2023 to assist African governments and private actors to trade under preferential tariffs on the continent, will begin disbursements in 2025 with a main focus on manufacturing activities, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretary-general Wamkele Mene says.
The fund, which is domiciled in Rwanda, has already mobilised up to $1bn in liquid capital and aims to raise an additional $10bn, with support coming from governments and the private sector. The fund is a form of blended finance, including grants and confessionals...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.