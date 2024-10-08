Ghana’s September inflation came in at 21.5% year on year from 20.4% previously. The outcome surpassed expectations with Absa CIB, which eyed a decline to 19.3%. The Bank of Ghana, meanwhile, announced a 200 basis point (bps) cut in the nation's monetary policy rate to 27%, while Absa CIB had expected a cut of 100 bps. Business Day TV speaks to Ridle Markus, SSA macroeconomist at Absa CIB, for his take on the outcomes.
WATCH: Unpacking Ghana’s inflation and interest rate surprises
