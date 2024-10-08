World / Africa

Kenya deputy president defiant ahead of impeachment vote

Rigathi Gachagua accused of enriching himself, stirring ethnic hatred and undermining the government, which he denies

08 October 2024 - 17:44
by George Obulutsa
Kenya's deputy president Rigathi Gachagua in Nairobi, Kenya, October 7 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MONICAH MWANGI
Kenya's deputy president Rigathi Gachagua in Nairobi, Kenya, October 7 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MONICAH MWANGI

Nairobi — Kenya deputy president Rigathi Gachagua vowed to fight impeachment proceedings to the end, ahead of a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday where he stands accused of enriching himself, stirring ethnic hatred and undermining the government.

Gachagua backed President William Ruto in his 2022 election win and helped secure a large block of votes from the populous Mount Kenya region.

The deputy president says he has since been sidelined, amid widespread reports in local media that he has fallen out with Ruto as political alliances have shifted.

Ruto sacked most of his cabinet and brought in members of the main opposition after nationwide protests against unpopular tax hikes in June and July where more than 50 people were killed.

The high court has declined Gachagua’s request to halt the impeachment proceedings, which was initiated by Ruto’s coalition allies a week ago. Gachagua, who has refused to resign, was expected to defend himself in parliament later on Tuesday.

“I am innocent of all these charges,” Gachagua told a news conference late on Monday, as he offered a detailed denial of the allegations that include amassing a large unexplained property portfolio, and promoting “ethnic Balkanisation”.

“I have no intention whatsoever to resign from this job. I will fight to the end.”

Ruto has not commented publicly on the impeachment proceedings. More than 80% of legislators signed up to launch the motion on October 1.

If the National Assembly votes by more than two-thirds to impeach, the Senate will be asked to uphold the motion by the same margin.

Gachagua outraged many in Ruto’s coalition for likening the government to a company and suggesting that those who voted for the coalition had first claim on public sector jobs and development projects.

“I have done nothing wrong against the people of Kenya. I have worked hard. I have been very loyal to my boss, President William Ruto,” Gachagua said.

Reuters

