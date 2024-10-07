Namibia’s aspirations towards green hydrogen are going nowhere
Only one of eight pilot green hydrogen projects appears to be making progress in Namibia, but it too is far from starting production
07 October 2024 - 11:00
Namibia’s charge to becoming a world leader in the production of green hydrogen is being hamstrung by peripheral obstacles, like bureaucratic red tape, to be enacted legislation, land disputes and clashes with environmental lobby groups.
Despite being introduced as a potential world leader in green hydrogen production, the hype about Namibia’s potential has hit a snag. The delay is not so much brought about by the opposition from quarters of the country’s political establishment, but by the slow pace at which the government implements or facilitates development. ..
