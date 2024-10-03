In 2006, Uganda discovered nearly 7-billion barrels of oil with just more than 1-billion barrels considered commercially viable. Fast forward to today and the East African nation has successfully drilled 74 oil wells to start production in 2025. This is against intensifying global efforts to move away from fossil fuels. So, is the country too late to the party? Business Day TV posed this to Theo Klein, economist at Oxford Economics Africa.
WATCH: Is Uganda too late to the join oil party?
Business Day TV speaks to Theo Klein, economist at Oxford Economics Africa
