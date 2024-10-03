World / Africa

Tanzania media firm suspended for publishing restricted content

Regulator says Mwananchi Communications’ content damaged the country’s image

03 October 2024 - 17:11
by George Obulutsa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS
Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania’s communications regulator has suspended the digital platforms of a local media company for allegedly publishing restricted content, adding to what human rights groups have described as a growing crackdown on press freedom.

Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) said late on Wednesday it had suspended online content licences for Mwananchi Communications for 30 days, saying it had published content on October 1 that damaged the country's image.

“Mwananchi Communication published audiovisual content on its social media platforms ... that has been prohibited by ... the Online Content Regulations 2020,” the regulator said.

“The content has led to negative interpretations to the nation, which is affecting and disrupting unity, peace and national harmony.”

It did not say what the restricted content was.

One of Mwananchi’s publications, The Citizen, published on October 1 an animated video on its X and Instagram platforms depicting a woman watching a television broadcast that showed people complaining about missing or murdered relatives and friends.

In early September, the body of a senior opposition official who had been abducted from a bus by armed men was found on the outskirts of commercial capital Dar es Salaam with signs he had been beaten and acid poured on his face, his party said.

The Citizen later deleted the video and issued a statement saying the clip, which “depicted events that raised concerns regarding the safety and security of individuals in Tanzania”, had been misinterpreted.

The suspension of the company, a subsidiary of Kenya-based Nation Media Group, comes as Tanzania’s government faces flak over its treatment of the press.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan had garnered praise in the past three years for lifting a ban on political parties’ rallies and for easing media restrictions.

However, critics said recent events including a ban on some protests and the arrest of opposition leaders and journalists reflected a rollback of freedoms.

The government denies the accusations. 

Mwananchi said it would comply with the suspension order.

Reuters

Kenya deputy president urges court to halt impeachment process

President’s allies accuse Rigathi Gachagua of stirring ethnic hatred
World
2 hours ago

UK and Mauritius in Chagos Island sovereignty deal

The operation of Diego Garcia, a strategic military base jointly operated with the US, is protected by the pact, Britain says
World
52 minutes ago

Mnangagwa vows to implement plan to stop Zimbabwe’s currency slide

The ZiG is Zimbabwe’s sixth attempt at a stable currency in 15 years
World
7 hours ago

Chapo favourite among candidates in Mozambique’s presidential poll

The representative of the ruling Frelimo is widely expected to win due to the party’s dominance
World
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Israel says eight soldiers killed in clashes with ...
World
2.
Airlines divert flights after Iran bombards ...
World
3.
Israel wrap: Iran says attack on Israel is over ...
World
4.
Israel strikes Beirut on Thursday after eight ...
World / Middle East
5.
Walz and Vance keep it civil in policy-focused ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.