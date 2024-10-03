World / Africa

Mnangagwa vows to implement plan to stop Zimbabwe’s currency slide

The ZiG is Zimbabwe’s sixth attempt at a stable currency in 15 years

03 October 2024 - 10:39
by Nyasha Chingono
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO.
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to implement corrective measures to protect people's incomes, after the country’s new gold-backed currency slid on the black market five months after it was introduced.

The ZiG, short for Zimbabwe Gold, was devalued 43% last Friday after it lost nearly 47% on the black market.

“We note with concern the resurgence of the parallel market activities driven by speculative tendencies. Corrective measures are being instituted to protect Zimbabweans from disruptions,” Mnangagwa said in an address to the parliament.

Since the devaluation, the ZiG has again weakened from Friday’s rate of 24.3902/$ to 25.2824/$ on Wednesday, while on the black market it has slipped to 32/$.

Mnangagwa said the devaluation of the ZiG will allow “greater flexibility” and encourage people holding forex to trade on the official market.

“Government remains committed to backing the currency through setting aside 50% of royalties to build reserves,” he said.

The ZiG is the Southern African country’s sixth attempt at a stable currency in 15 years after a bout of hyperinflation under former longtime leader Robert Mugabe.

Following a meeting with central bank officials, the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe on Wednesday said last week’s move would cause price hikes and weaken confidence.

Reuters

SA not authorised to demand change of SADC summit away from Zimbabwe

Pretoria says it has no authority to demand that the event be moved to another country as President Emmerson Mnangagwa is chairperson
National
1 month ago

Dozens beaten, some arrested after Zimbabwe opposition leader denied bail

Prominent politician and 78 supporters are charged with holding illegal gathering
World
3 months ago

Hunger grips Southern Africa as Zimbabwe declares drought a disaster

President says country needs more than $2bn (R37.6bn) in aid to feed people
World
6 months ago
