World / Africa

Kenya deputy president urges court to halt impeachment process

President’s allies accuse Rigathi Gachagua of stirring ethnic hatred

03 October 2024 - 15:22
by Hereward Holland and Humphrey Malalo
Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Nairobi, Kenya on July 9 2024. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo
Nairobi — Kenya deputy president Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday filed a petition to a court in Nairobi seeking to halt an impeachment process launched against him by legislators earlier this week, Kenyan media reported.

Allies of Kenyan President William Ruto launched a motion in parliament on Tuesday to impeach Gachagua, accusing him of stirring ethnic hatred, undermining the government.

Gachagua said he has been sidelined and has denied accusations by Ruto allies that he was behind violent antigovernment protests earlier this year.

In the petition filed on Thursday, Gachagua said the impeachment motion was a “choreographed political lynching designed to defeat the sovereign will of the Kenyan people expressed at the presidential election held August 2022,” The Star newspaper reported.

Reuters

