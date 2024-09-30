World / Africa

Chapo favourite among candidates in Mozambique’s presidential poll

The representative of the ruling Frelimo is widely expected to win due to the party’s dominance

30 September 2024 - 16:54
by Nellie Peyton
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Felipe Nyusi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
President Felipe Nyusi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Johannesburg — Mozambique will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on October 9, marking the end of President Filipe Nyusi’s two-term tenure. The vote will take place as the government continues to fight Islamic State-linked militants in the gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado, where a major attack in 2021 forced TotalEnergies to halt its $20bn liquefied natural gas project.

Four candidates are vying to succeed Nyusi.

Daniel Chapo

Daniel Chapo, 47, is the candidate from Mozambique’s ruling Frelimo party that has been governing the country since its independence in 1975. He is widely expected to win due to the party’s dominance, despite his relatively low profile in national politics.

Chapo, who has previously worked as a TV and radio presenter and taught constitutional law at university, entered politics as a district administrator in 2009, and most recently served as governor of the southern province of Inhambane.

Frelimo’s selection of Chapo as its candidate is viewed as an attempt to put a fresh face on the long-ruling party as it tries to appeal to younger voters seeking change.

Ossufo Momade

Ossufo Momade, 63, is the leader of Mozambique’s main opposition party and former rebel movement, Renamo. He also ran for president in the most recent election in 2019 and came in second with about 22% of the vote, though his party claimed fraud and challenged the results in court. Momade was a general for Renamo during a 16-year civil war with Frelimo that ended in 1992. Clashes continued after the war until Momade and Nyusi signed a peace agreement on behalf of their parties in 2019.

Venancio Mondlane

Independent candidate Venancio Mondlane is seen as a rising star in Mozambican politics who is popular among the youth. Mondlane was a member of Renamo until he quit this year to run for president with the support of another party, the Democratic Alliance Coalition (CAD). However, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council in August withdrew the CAD’s election registration, leaving Mondlane to run as an independent.

Political analysts say that Mondlane represents the biggest potential threat to Frelimo’s political dominance, but that lack of party support could weaken his electoral prospects.

Last year, the 50-year-old politician contested as Renamo’s mayoral candidate for the capital Maputo and claimed victory, but Frelimo’s candidate was declared the official winner amid allegations of vote-rigging, which Frelimo denied.

Lutero Simango

Lutero Simango is the leader of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), the country’s third-biggest party, which was founded by his brother Daviz Simango in 2009.

MDM governs some important opposition-run cities but has never won more than 10% of the vote nationally. Daviz Simango ran for president three times before he died in 2021.

Lutero Simango, 64, is a long-serving parliamentarian. He says MDM is development focused and notable because it has never been militarised, unlike Frelimo and Renamo.

Reuters

Mourners stand at coffins of 21 Kenyan school fire victims

The children died in a boarding school fire in central Kenya earlier in September
World
4 days ago

WATCH: How strategic infrastructure investment can drive Africa’s growth

Business Day TV speaks to Asanda Tsotsi from Standard Bank CIB
World
4 days ago

WATCH: Financing Africa’s just transition

Business Day TV speaks to head of sustainable finance & ESG advisory at RMB, Nigel Beck
World
1 week ago

WATCH: Inflation cools in Nigeria and Ghana

Business Day TV speaks to Lourens Harmse, head of Africa trading at RMB
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Hezbollah vows to keep fighting after Israel ...
World
2.
Hezbollah confirms Hassan Nasrallah killed in ...
World / Middle East
3.
Far right wins Austria election for the first ...
World / Europe
4.
Israel’s Netanyahu appoints former critic Gideon ...
World / Middle East
5.
Trump escalates harsh rhetoric against ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Revitalised Maputo Corridor set to create opportunities and growth in Mpumalanga

Companies / Financial Services

Border wall with Mozambique ‘ready in a few months’

National

Grindrod deal points to SA firms favouring port of Maputo

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.