WATCH: How strategic infrastructure investment can drive Africa’s growth

Business Day TV speaks to Asanda Tsotsi from Standard Bank CIB

25 September 2024 - 19:48
A project to build a wall around the Arlington Waste site in Gqeberha on September 16 2024. Picture Werner Hills
According to Asanda Tsotsi of Standard Bank CIB, simply investing in infrastructure projects won’t unlock Africa’s growth potential. Instead, the investments need to be strategic to achieve that goal. Business Day TV sat down with Tsotsi for more insight.

