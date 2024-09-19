More African businesses are driving sustainable economies. The acceleration of these investments is a critical part of achieving Africa’s climate related goals. RMB has reported that many corporates and governments in Africa are making great strides in setting and achieving their sustainability objectives and embracing the green economy. Business Day TV spoke to Nigel Beck, head of sustainable finance & ESG advisory at RMB for more insight.
WATCH: Financing Africa’s just transition
Business Day TV speaks to head of sustainable finance & ESG advisory at RMB, Nigel Beck
