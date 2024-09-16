World / Africa

WATCH: Focus on Mpox and Africa’s credit ratings

Business Day TV spoke to Mishek Mutize, lead expert for country support on ratings agencies at the AU

16 September 2024 - 19:42
The hands of a patient with skin rashes caused by the mpox virus are pictured at the treatment center of Vijana Hospital in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS/JUSTIN MAKANGARA
The hands of a patient with skin rashes caused by the mpox virus are pictured at the treatment center of Vijana Hospital in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS/JUSTIN MAKANGARA

Fitch Ratings has cautioned that the alarming spread of the mpox virus in Sub-Saharan Africa, with efforts to curb its impact could hurt economic activity and add to the fiscal pressures that countries are already experiencing. Business Day TV spoke to Mishek Mutize, Lead expert for country support on ratings agencies at the AU, about why he says Fitch’s statement can be viewed as another example of a ratings agency looking at events in Africa through a more negative lens than the one it uses for the West.

