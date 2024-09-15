World / Africa

WATCH: Africa’s perspective on the new climate finance goal

Business Day TV speaks to director of the Imal Initiative for Climate & Development, Iskander Erzini Vernoit

15 September 2024 - 16:58
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Climate financing is set to top the agenda at the COP29 meetings. Business Day TV spoke to Iskander Erzini Vernoit, director of the Imal Initiative for Climate & Development, about the new collective quantified goal and unpacked what it entails, as well as Africa's perspective on the new financial target.

