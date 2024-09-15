Climate financing is set to top the agenda at the COP29 meetings. Business Day TV spoke to Iskander Erzini Vernoit, director of the Imal Initiative for Climate & Development, about the new collective quantified goal and unpacked what it entails, as well as Africa's perspective on the new financial target.
WATCH: Africa’s perspective on the new climate finance goal
Climate financing is set to top the agenda at the COP29 meetings. Business Day TV spoke to Iskander Erzini Vernoit, director of the Imal Initiative for Climate & Development, about the new collective quantified goal and unpacked what it entails, as well as Africa's perspective on the new financial target.
