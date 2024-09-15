DRC court sentences 37 to death in coup trial

Benjamin Zalman Polun, Marcel Malanga and Taylor Thompson, American citizens sentenced for taking part in an alleged coup bid in the Democratic Republic of Congo, their trial in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, September 13 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JUSTIN MAKANGARA
Three US citizens are among 37 defendants sentenced to death by a military court on Friday for their role in a May failed coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Armed men briefly occupied an office of the presidency in capital Kinshasa on May 19 before their leader, US-based Congolese politician Christian Malanga, was killed by security forces.
His son, Marcel Malanga, was among the Americans on trial, along with Marcel Malanga’s friend, Tyler Thompson, who played high school football with him in Utah. Both are in their 20s.
The third American, Benjamin Zalman-Polun, was a business associate of Christian Malanga.
All three were found guilty of criminal conspiracy, terrorism and other charges, and sentenced to death in a ruling read on live TV.
Malanga had previously told the court that his father had threatened to kill him unless he participated.
He also told the court it was his first time visiting the DRC at the invitation of his father, whom he had not seen in years.
The Americans were among about 50 people, including US, British, Canadian, Belgian and Congolese citizens, standing trial following the failed coup. A total of 37 defendants were sentenced to death in the trial that began in July.
The verdict was read out under a tent in the yard of Ndolo military prison on the outskirts of Kinshasa.
In Washington, state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said embassy staff had attended the proceedings and would continue to follow developments closely.
“We understand that the legal process in the DRC allows for defendants to appeal the court’s decision,” he told a briefing.
The 37 defendants include Belgian-Congolese citizen Jean-Jacques Wondo.
Wondo’s family released video messages addressed to DRC President Félix Tshisekedi ahead of the trial to ask for his release.
“I beg you, intervene, he is innocent,” Nathalie Kayembe Wondo, his wife, said in the message.
Marcel Malanga’s mother, Brittney Sawyer, has previously said her son is innocent.
Thompson’s stepmother, Miranda Thompson, has previously said her stepson travelled to the DRC on holiday.
