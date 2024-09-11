The flooded street in Maiduguri, northern Borno state, Nigeria, September 10 2024. Picture: Reuters/Ahmed Kingimi
Abuja — Floods that swept through Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state have affected up to 1-million people, the state governor said on Wednesday, as authorities scrambled to rescue residents and put them in temporary shelters.
The floods began when a dam overflowed after heavy rains, decimating a state-owned zoo and washing crocodiles and snakes into flooded communities.
Local officials said it was the worst flooding in the state in two decades.
Authorities have yet to release casualty figures.
Borno state governor Babagana Zulum visited Bakassi camp on Wednesday and told reporters that authorities were assessing the damage and a quarter of state capital Maiduguri had been flooded.
A flooded yard in Maiduguri, northern Borno state, Nigeria, September 10 2024. Picture: Reuters/Ahmed Kingimi
“You can see how water completely flooded the area, sewerages were completely flooded, that means waterborne diseases would be transmitted,” Zulum said while meeting affected residents.
“The population affected is up to 1-million.”
Bakassi camp used to house tens of thousands of people who were displaced by a 15-year insurgency that was started by jihadist group Boko Haram. The camp had been shut in 2023.
The National Emergency Management Agency says 229 people have been killed by floods in Nigeria since the start of the year. The worst flooding in recent times killed 600 people in 2022.
Floods affect 1-million people in Nigeria’s northeast
Local officials say it is the worst flooding in the state in two decades as they scramble to rescue residents and put them in temporary shelters
Abuja — Floods that swept through Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state have affected up to 1-million people, the state governor said on Wednesday, as authorities scrambled to rescue residents and put them in temporary shelters.
The floods began when a dam overflowed after heavy rains, decimating a state-owned zoo and washing crocodiles and snakes into flooded communities.
Local officials said it was the worst flooding in the state in two decades.
Authorities have yet to release casualty figures.
Borno state governor Babagana Zulum visited Bakassi camp on Wednesday and told reporters that authorities were assessing the damage and a quarter of state capital Maiduguri had been flooded.
“You can see how water completely flooded the area, sewerages were completely flooded, that means waterborne diseases would be transmitted,” Zulum said while meeting affected residents.
“The population affected is up to 1-million.”
Bakassi camp used to house tens of thousands of people who were displaced by a 15-year insurgency that was started by jihadist group Boko Haram. The camp had been shut in 2023.
The National Emergency Management Agency says 229 people have been killed by floods in Nigeria since the start of the year. The worst flooding in recent times killed 600 people in 2022.
Reuters
Rivers in South America at record lows amid spreading Brazil drought
UN agency struggles to raise drought aid for Southern Africa
NOMHLE NGWENYA: Rising extreme weather calls for new approach to disaster risk management
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: CPI outlook for Ghana, Botswana and Nigeria in focus
AYABONGA CAWE: Dangote refinery may not ease Nigeria’s fuel woes
Rapidly mutating mpox virus leaves African scientists in the dark
The costs of Africa’s well-beaten paths
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.