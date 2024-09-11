World / Africa

Floods affect 1-million people in Nigeria’s northeast

Local officials say it is the worst flooding in the state in two decades as they scramble to rescue residents and put them in temporary shelters

11 September 2024 - 21:02
by Ope Adetayo
The flooded street in Maiduguri, northern Borno state, Nigeria, September 10 2024. Picture: Reuters/Ahmed Kingimi
The flooded street in Maiduguri, northern Borno state, Nigeria, September 10 2024. Picture: Reuters/Ahmed Kingimi

Abuja — Floods that swept through Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state have affected up to 1-million people, the state governor said on Wednesday, as authorities scrambled to rescue residents and put them in temporary shelters.

The floods began when a dam overflowed after heavy rains, decimating a state-owned zoo and washing crocodiles and snakes into flooded communities.

Local officials said it was the worst flooding in the state in two decades.

Authorities have yet to release casualty figures.

Borno state governor Babagana Zulum visited Bakassi camp on Wednesday and told reporters that authorities were assessing the damage and a quarter of state capital Maiduguri had been flooded.

A flooded yard in Maiduguri, northern Borno state, Nigeria, September 10 2024. Picture: Reuters/Ahmed Kingimi
A flooded yard in Maiduguri, northern Borno state, Nigeria, September 10 2024. Picture: Reuters/Ahmed Kingimi

“You can see how water completely flooded the area, sewerages were completely flooded, that means waterborne diseases would be transmitted,” Zulum said while meeting affected residents.

“The population affected is up to 1-million.”

Bakassi camp used to house tens of thousands of people who were displaced by a 15-year insurgency that was started by jihadist group Boko Haram. The camp had been shut in 2023.

The National Emergency Management Agency says 229 people have been killed by floods in Nigeria since the start of the year. The worst flooding in recent times killed 600 people in 2022.

Reuters

Rivers in South America at record lows amid spreading Brazil drought

Water levels in crucial Paraguay River, already at record lows, are expected to fall further
World
2 days ago

UN agency struggles to raise drought aid for Southern Africa

The World Food Programme has raised just 20% of what it needs in difficult funding environment
Economy
1 month ago

NOMHLE NGWENYA: Rising extreme weather calls for new approach to disaster risk management

Co-operative governance minister Velenkosini Hlabisa urges a change in dealing with the frequency of climate events
Opinion
1 month ago
