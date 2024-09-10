World / Africa

WATCH: CPI outlook for Ghana, Botswana and Nigeria in focus

Business Day TV speaks to SSA macroeconomist at Absa CIB, Ridle Markus

10 September 2024 - 20:32
Some analysts expect inflation in key African economies to slow into next year but remain stubbornly high in Nigeria. Business Day TV spoke to Ridle Markus, SSA macroeconomist at Absa CIB, ahead of the release of consumer price inflation print from the West African nation, as well as his inflation expectations for Nigeria, Ghana and Botswana.

