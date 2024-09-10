World / Africa

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: CPI outlook for Ghana, Botswana and Namibia in focus

Business Day TV speaks to SSA macroeconomist at Absa CIB, Ridle Markus

10 September 2024 - 20:32
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Some analysts expect inflation in key African economies to slow into next year but remain stubbornly high in Namibia. Business Day TV spoke to Ridle Markus, SSA macroeconomist at Absa CIB, for his inflation expectations for Namibia, Ghana and Botswana.

Correction: September 13 2024
The text has been corrected from Nigeria to Namibia.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump’s allies, donors and advisers lament his ...
World / Americas
2.
ECB cuts interest rates to 3.5% as growth slows
World / Europe
3.
Funding woes bar Zimbabwean blueberry farmers ...
World / Africa
4.
UN chief condemns lack of accountability for ...
World / Americas
5.
Will rich nations share their mpox shots with ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.