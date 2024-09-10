Some analysts expect inflation in key African economies to slow into next year but remain stubbornly high in Namibia. Business Day TV spoke to Ridle Markus, SSA macroeconomist at Absa CIB, for his inflation expectations for Namibia, Ghana and Botswana.
Correction: September 13 2024 The text has been corrected from Nigeria to Namibia.
WATCH: CPI outlook for Ghana, Botswana and Namibia in focus
Business Day TV speaks to SSA macroeconomist at Absa CIB, Ridle Markus
Correction: September 13 2024
The text has been corrected from Nigeria to Namibia.
