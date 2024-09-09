World / Africa

Chinese companies to build Namibia’s largest solar power plant

The N$1.4bn project will be funded by German development bank KfW and state-owned power utility NamPower

09 September 2024 - 22:27
by Nyasha Nyaungwa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PETKOV
Picture: 123RF/PETKOV

Windhoek — Namibia’s state-owned power utility NamPower on Monday said it had signed a contract with two Chinese companies to start building the country’s largest solar power plant.

Namibia is a net importer of electricity, relying on neighbouring Zambia and SA for power, but the Rosh Pinah solar plant in Karas will add 100MW to its total installed power capacity of roughly 500MW.

The plant will help stabilise future electricity tariff increases, support Namibia’s economic growth and promote environmental sustainability, NamPower MD Kahenge Haulofu said in a statement.

About 80% of the N$1.4bn project will be funded by German development bank KfW, while NamPower will contribute the remaining funds from its balance sheet.

China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Co-operation Company and Zhejiang Chint New Energy Development will take 18 months to complete the power plant and commercial operations are set to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

Reuters 

Ramaphosa calls for ‘better quality’ of trade with China

President urges more sustainable manufacturing and job creating investments during Beijing visit
National
1 week ago

New R135m solar panel assembly plant opens in Paarl

The plant will assemble 275W and 550W panels, which offer higher capacity on smaller roof areas
National
1 week ago

Competition watchdog wants more regulation in renewables market

The body is to investigate excessive pricing and collusion after receiving consumer complaints
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US payroll figures below expectations but ...
World / Americas
2.
Hybrid cars throw lifeline to platinum metals
World
3.
Typhoon Yagi leaves 46 dead in Vietnam, pounds ...
World
4.
Rivers in South America at record lows amid ...
World / Americas
5.
Israeli strike kills senior rescue service ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.