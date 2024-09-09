Windhoek — Namibia’s state-owned power utility NamPower on Monday said it had signed a contract with two Chinese companies to start building the country’s largest solar power plant.
Namibia is a net importer of electricity, relying on neighbouring Zambia and SA for power, but the Rosh Pinah solar plant in Karas will add 100MW to its total installed power capacity of roughly 500MW.
The plant will help stabilise future electricity tariff increases, support Namibia’s economic growth and promote environmental sustainability, NamPower MD Kahenge Haulofu said in a statement.
About 80% of the N$1.4bn project will be funded by German development bank KfW, while NamPower will contribute the remaining funds from its balance sheet.
China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Co-operation Company and Zhejiang Chint New Energy Development will take 18 months to complete the power plant and commercial operations are set to begin in the second quarter of 2026.
Chinese companies to build Namibia’s largest solar power plant
The N$1.4bn project will be funded by German development bank KfW and state-owned power utility NamPower
Reuters
