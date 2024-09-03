People camp on the roadside in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Imgdal, Morocco, in this September 11 2023 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY.
Rabat — A year after Morocco’s devastating earthquake in the High Atlas mountains only about 1,000 homes out of 55,000 under reconstruction have been rebuilt, according to government figures, as thousands continue to live in tents under extreme heat in summer and freezing cold in winter.
The 6.8 magnitude earthquake, Morocco’s deadliest since 1960, struck on September 8, 2023, killing more than 2,900 people and damaging vital infrastructure. It destroyed many hamlets with traditional mud brick, stone and rough wood houses, specific to the Amazigh-speaking Atlas Mountains.
Last week, locals at the quake’s epicentre Talat N Yacoub protested over the slow pace of reconstruction, demanding more transparency in aid distribution and more investment in the impoverished area's infrastructure and social services.
So far 97% of households are receiving gradual government reconstruction aid, the prime minister’s office said in a statement, adding that 63,800 quake-hit families are receiving a monthly state handout of 2500 dirhams ($255).
Overall, Morocco plans to spend 120-billion dirhams on a post-earthquake reconstruction plan that includes the upgrade of infrastructure over the next five years.
Economic losses from the quake accounted for 0.24% of Morocco’s GDP in 2023, or 3-billion dirhams, according to a study by the Policy Center for the New South.
One year on, Morocco’s quake victims still wait for homes
Thousands continue to live in tents under extreme heat in summer and freezing cold in winter
Rabat — A year after Morocco’s devastating earthquake in the High Atlas mountains only about 1,000 homes out of 55,000 under reconstruction have been rebuilt, according to government figures, as thousands continue to live in tents under extreme heat in summer and freezing cold in winter.
The 6.8 magnitude earthquake, Morocco’s deadliest since 1960, struck on September 8, 2023, killing more than 2,900 people and damaging vital infrastructure. It destroyed many hamlets with traditional mud brick, stone and rough wood houses, specific to the Amazigh-speaking Atlas Mountains.
Last week, locals at the quake’s epicentre Talat N Yacoub protested over the slow pace of reconstruction, demanding more transparency in aid distribution and more investment in the impoverished area's infrastructure and social services.
So far 97% of households are receiving gradual government reconstruction aid, the prime minister’s office said in a statement, adding that 63,800 quake-hit families are receiving a monthly state handout of 2500 dirhams ($255).
Overall, Morocco plans to spend 120-billion dirhams on a post-earthquake reconstruction plan that includes the upgrade of infrastructure over the next five years.
Economic losses from the quake accounted for 0.24% of Morocco’s GDP in 2023, or 3-billion dirhams, according to a study by the Policy Center for the New South.
Reuters
Tremor felt in south of Johannesburg early on Monday
Haiti transition council appoints former PM Garry Conille to lead
Mexico fails to get measures against Ecuador at World Court
Taiwan rankled by China’s statements after earthquake
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Brazilian farmers fight to remove trees as climate change hurts crops
China to begin stimulus bond issues this week
Climate change-driven insurance crisis threatens more US states
South Sudan officials block UN fuel trucks amid tax dispute
Millions at risk as heavy rain batters China’s Guangdong province
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.