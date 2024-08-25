The Chinese national flag in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER
Africa is rich in solar, wind and hydropower resources, and over the past 10 years China has made considerable investments in renewable energy projects across the continent. Standard Bank is of the view that co-operation on renewable energy could become a more compelling and mutually advantageous peg for maturing China-Africa relations. To unpack that in detail, Business Day TV spoke to Standard Bank China economist Jeremy Stevens.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Focus on China-Africa relations
Business Day TV speaks to Standard Bank China economist Jeremy Stevens
Africa is rich in solar, wind and hydropower resources, and over the past 10 years China has made considerable investments in renewable energy projects across the continent. Standard Bank is of the view that co-operation on renewable energy could become a more compelling and mutually advantageous peg for maturing China-Africa relations. To unpack that in detail, Business Day TV spoke to Standard Bank China economist Jeremy Stevens.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.