WATCH: Focus on China-Africa relations

Business Day TV speaks to Standard Bank China economist Jeremy Stevens

25 August 2024 - 19:19
The Chinese national flag in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER
Africa is rich in solar, wind and hydropower resources, and over the past 10 years China has made considerable investments in renewable energy projects across the continent. Standard Bank is of the view that co-operation on renewable energy could become a more compelling and mutually advantageous peg for maturing China-Africa relations. To unpack that in detail, Business Day TV spoke to Standard Bank China economist Jeremy Stevens.

