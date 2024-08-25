World / Africa

At least 21 killed in Mali drone strikes, rebels say

The attack comes after Tuareg and jihadist fighters killed many soldiers and Russian Wagner mercenaries in July

25 August 2024 - 20:58
by Tiemoko Diallo
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS
Picture: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

Bamako — At least 21 people, including 11 children, were killed by drone strikes on Sunday in the town of Tinzaouaten in north Mali, near where the army suffered a heavy blow last month, Tuareg rebels said.

Mali had already carried out air strikes on insurgent targets in and around Tinzaouaten shortly after Tuareg and jihadist fighters killed many Malian soldiers and Russian Wagner mercenaries near the town in July.

The town, near the Algerian border, came under drone attack again on Sunday, a spokesperson for a rebel coalition known as the Strategic Framework for the Defence of the People of Azawad (CSP-DPA) said in a statement.

The strikes targeted a pharmacy and gatherings of people, causing a provisional death toll of 21 civilians, including 11 children and the pharmacy manager. Dozens more were injured and there was severe material damage.

The CSP-DPA blamed Mali’s army and Wagner mercenaries, and said neighbouring Burkina Faso operated the drone.

Mali’s army, Russia’s defence ministry and Burkina Faso’s military government did not respond to requests for comment.

The fighting near Tinzaouaten in late July could be Wagner’s heaviest defeat since it stepped in two years ago to help Mali’s junta fight insurgent groups.

Tuareg rebels said they killed at least 84 Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers. An Al-Qaeda affiliate said it had killed 50 Wagner mercenaries and 10 Malian soldiers. Neither Mali nor Wagner have said how many troops they lost, though Wagner said it suffered heavy losses.

Both Tuareg separatists and jihadist insurgents liked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State operate in north Mali.

The country has been grappling with jihadist insurgents since they hijacked a Tuareg rebellion in 2012.

Frustrations over authorities’ failure to restore security contributed to coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger since 2020.

Juntas have subsequently cut ties with Western and regional allies, turning instead to Russia.

The separatists, meanwhile, signed a peace agreement with Mali’s government in 2015. But CSP-DPA pulled out of talks in 2022.

Reuters

Malians grapple with economic hardship after years of military rule

Four years on, military rulers have reneged on promise to hold elections in February
World
1 week ago

Burkina Faso newspaper suspends publication after director abducted

Armed men ordered Atiana Serge Oulon, publishing director of L’Evenement, to get into a minibus in June, Reporters Without Borders says
World
1 week ago

JONNY COHEN: SA’s foreign policy is poised to embrace changing landscape

We are witnessing the final throes of an Anglo-Saxon empire and a European political elite
Opinion
1 month ago

Burkina Faso’s junta rule extended to 2029

Participants in national talks propose extending the transition back to democracy by 60 months from July
World
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Nasa turns to SpaceX to return Boeing’s stranded ...
World / Americas
2.
Mpox vaccines finally start arriving in Africa ...
World / Africa
3.
Calls for protests after Telegram CEO Durov ...
World / Europe
4.
Dozen companies show interest in Namibia oil ...
World / Africa
5.
Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida to resign, paving ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Malians grapple with economic hardship after years of military rule

World / Africa

Wagner mercenaries reportedly killed in Mali

World / Africa

Burkina Faso’s junta rule extended to 2029

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.