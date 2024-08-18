Nearly 68-million suffering from drought in Southern Africa, says regional bloc

An El Nino-induced drought has wiped out crops across the Southern African Development Community. Picture: 123RF
Harare — About 68-million people in Southern Africa are suffering the effects of an El Nino-induced drought which has wiped out crops across the region, the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) said on Saturday.
The drought, which started in early 2024, has hit crop and livestock production, causing food shortages and damaging the wider economies.
Heads of state from the 16-nation regional bloc were meeting in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare to discuss issues including food security.
About 68-million people, or 17% of the region’s population, were in need of aid, said Elias Magosi, Sadc executive secretary.
“The 2024 rainy season has been a challenging one with most parts of the region experiencing negative effects of the El Nino phenomenon characterised by the late onset of rains,” he said.
It is Southern Africa’s worst drought in years, owing to a combination of naturally occurring El Nino — when an abnormal warming of the waters in the eastern Pacific changes world weather patterns — and higher average temperatures produced by greenhouse gas emissions.
Countries including Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi have already declared the hunger crisis a state of disaster, while Lesotho and Namibia have called for humanitarian support.
The region launched an appeal in May for $5.5bn in humanitarian assistance to support the drought response, but donations have not been forthcoming, said outgoing Sadc chair Joao Lourenco, President of Angola.
“The amount mobilised so far is unfortunately below the estimated amounts and I would like to reiterate this appeal to regional and international partners to redouble their efforts ... to help our people who have been affected by El Nino,” he told the summit.
The drought is a major talking point at this year's summit, alongside issues such as the ongoing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which Lourenco said was a source of great concern.
Reuters
