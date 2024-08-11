Rwanda’s Paul Kagame sworn in for fourth term

Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Picture: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana
Kigali — Rwandan President Paul Kagame was sworn into office on Sunday for another five-year term, after a landslide win in last month’s election extended his 24 years in office.
The 66-year-old former rebel leader won the July poll with 99.18% of the vote, after eight other candidates including his most vocal critics were barred by the electoral commission.
He pledged to “preserve peace and national sovereignty, consolidate national unity”. But critics say his sweeping victory flags a lack of democracy in Rwanda.
Kagame won acclaim from Western and regional leaders for helping end the 1994 genocide and turning Rwanda into an attractive investment and aid destination. But his reputation has been sullied by allegations of rights abuses and suppression of dissent plus supporting rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo — all accusations he has denied.
“For the last 30 years, our country has been good work in progress. This new mandate means the beginning of even more hard work,” Kagame said.
“That expectation to keep improving is not a dream, it is a reality. We can do it and we will do it.”
Sunday’s swearing-in took place at Kigali’s Amahoro national stadium, with thousands in attendance, many wearing T-shirts in the yellow, green and blue colours of the national flag. Kagame received a military 21-gun salute.
Twenty-two heads of state from African countries were in attendance. SA’s minister in the presidency for planning, monitoring & evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, was due to attend on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa attended a genocide memorial service in the country in April.
Rwanda’s constitution was changed in 2015 to allow Kagame to extend his time in office.
The two men who vied against him in July — Frank Habineza from the Democratic Green Party and independent Philippe Mpayimana — both conceded defeat in the election.
Rights groups said the election was marred by a crackdown on media, the opposition and civil society groups.
A government spokesperson repeatedly rejected such criticism during the election period. With Staff Writer
Rwanda’s Paul Kagame sworn in for fourth term
Kagame won sweeping victory last month, which critics say flags a lack of democracy in Rwanda
Kigali — Rwandan President Paul Kagame was sworn into office on Sunday for another five-year term, after a landslide win in last month’s election extended his 24 years in office.
The 66-year-old former rebel leader won the July poll with 99.18% of the vote, after eight other candidates including his most vocal critics were barred by the electoral commission.
He pledged to “preserve peace and national sovereignty, consolidate national unity”. But critics say his sweeping victory flags a lack of democracy in Rwanda.
Kagame won acclaim from Western and regional leaders for helping end the 1994 genocide and turning Rwanda into an attractive investment and aid destination. But his reputation has been sullied by allegations of rights abuses and suppression of dissent plus supporting rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo — all accusations he has denied.
“For the last 30 years, our country has been good work in progress. This new mandate means the beginning of even more hard work,” Kagame said.
“That expectation to keep improving is not a dream, it is a reality. We can do it and we will do it.”
Sunday’s swearing-in took place at Kigali’s Amahoro national stadium, with thousands in attendance, many wearing T-shirts in the yellow, green and blue colours of the national flag. Kagame received a military 21-gun salute.
Twenty-two heads of state from African countries were in attendance. SA’s minister in the presidency for planning, monitoring & evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, was due to attend on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa attended a genocide memorial service in the country in April.
Rwanda’s constitution was changed in 2015 to allow Kagame to extend his time in office.
The two men who vied against him in July — Frank Habineza from the Democratic Green Party and independent Philippe Mpayimana — both conceded defeat in the election.
Rights groups said the election was marred by a crackdown on media, the opposition and civil society groups.
A government spokesperson repeatedly rejected such criticism during the election period. With Staff Writer
Reuters
BIG READ: Why African countries don’t need a benevolent dictator
EDITORIAL: Stop the slaughter of our soldiers
SA and Rwanda are ‘rekindling’ relations, says Ramaphosa
JOHN DLUDLU: Looking to Rwanda’s strongman for help
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Rwanda’s President Kagame re-elected in a landslide
CARTOON: Kagame’s fourth term
BIG READ: Why African countries don’t need a benevolent dictator
Rwandans expected to extend Paul Kagame’s rule
EDITORIAL: President for life loading
EDITORIAL: Stop the slaughter of our soldiers
SA and Rwanda are ‘rekindling’ relations, says Ramaphosa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.