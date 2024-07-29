Ethiopia’s birr falls sharply after central bank floats currency

Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. Picture: TIKSA NEGERI/REUTERS
Addis Ababa — Ethiopia’s central bank floated the birr currency on Monday, a move it hopes will secure IMF support and enable progress on a long-delayed debt restructuring.
The birr’s value against the dollar slumped by 30% to 74.73/$, the country’s biggest lender, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, said. The currency had been trading at 57.48/$ on Friday.
The Horn of Africa nation, which has been struggling with soaring inflation and chronic foreign currency shortages, became the third economy on the continent in as many years to default on its government debt in December.
It has been in talks with the IMF to establish a new lending programme after the last programme, agreed in 2019, was abandoned due to conflict in the northern region of Tigray. Negotiations resumed after a November 2022 peace deal.
The central bank said in a statement on the float that “banks are henceforth allowed to buy and sell foreign currencies from/to their clients and among themselves at freely negotiated rates” and that it would only make “limited interventions” in the FX markets going forward.
The reforms were initially announced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed late on Sunday.
Central bank governor Mamo Mihretu said in an online video that, as part of the reforms, Ethiopia would get $10.7bn in external financing from the IMF, the World Bank and other creditors.
“The IMF and World Bank are both providing exceptional and front-loaded funding support that will be among their highest such allocations in the African continent,” he said.
Importers, who had been relying on the black market to secure dollars, expressed relief at the central bank’s move.
“Now I don’t need to go to black market to buy or sell dollars. It is now a market-based foreign exchange regime, so (we) will buy or sell based on the legal channels,” said a businessperson in the capital Addis Ababa, who did not want to be named.
The IMF did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its executive board was scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss a new programme for Ethiopia, Bloomberg news agency reported. Reuters could not confirm the meeting.
Ethiopia’s main $1bn government bond edged higher to reach 75.42c on the dollar by 2pm GMT, its highest level since early 2022.
The US welcomed the shift.
“Market-based FX is a difficult, but necessary step for Ethiopia to address macroeconomic distortions,” the US embassy in Addis Ababa posted on social media platform X.
Ethiopia requested a debt restructuring under the Group of 20’s Common Framework process in early 2021, but the war in Tigray slowed progress.
“The consequences of exchange rate regime change will take some time to be reflected on the economy,” Abdulmenan Mohammed, an Ethiopian economic analyst based in Britain, said. He said it could result in an increased cost of living “which will mainly affect the urban poor, the jobless, the pensioners, the low-paid employees”.
Ethiopia’s birr falls sharply after central bank floats currency
The currency’s value slumps by 30% after Bank abandons its fixed exchange rate regime
Addis Ababa — Ethiopia’s central bank floated the birr currency on Monday, a move it hopes will secure IMF support and enable progress on a long-delayed debt restructuring.
The birr’s value against the dollar slumped by 30% to 74.73/$, the country’s biggest lender, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, said. The currency had been trading at 57.48/$ on Friday.
The Horn of Africa nation, which has been struggling with soaring inflation and chronic foreign currency shortages, became the third economy on the continent in as many years to default on its government debt in December.
It has been in talks with the IMF to establish a new lending programme after the last programme, agreed in 2019, was abandoned due to conflict in the northern region of Tigray. Negotiations resumed after a November 2022 peace deal.
The central bank said in a statement on the float that “banks are henceforth allowed to buy and sell foreign currencies from/to their clients and among themselves at freely negotiated rates” and that it would only make “limited interventions” in the FX markets going forward.
The reforms were initially announced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed late on Sunday.
Central bank governor Mamo Mihretu said in an online video that, as part of the reforms, Ethiopia would get $10.7bn in external financing from the IMF, the World Bank and other creditors.
“The IMF and World Bank are both providing exceptional and front-loaded funding support that will be among their highest such allocations in the African continent,” he said.
Importers, who had been relying on the black market to secure dollars, expressed relief at the central bank’s move.
“Now I don’t need to go to black market to buy or sell dollars. It is now a market-based foreign exchange regime, so (we) will buy or sell based on the legal channels,” said a businessperson in the capital Addis Ababa, who did not want to be named.
The IMF did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its executive board was scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss a new programme for Ethiopia, Bloomberg news agency reported. Reuters could not confirm the meeting.
Ethiopia’s main $1bn government bond edged higher to reach 75.42c on the dollar by 2pm GMT, its highest level since early 2022.
The US welcomed the shift.
“Market-based FX is a difficult, but necessary step for Ethiopia to address macroeconomic distortions,” the US embassy in Addis Ababa posted on social media platform X.
Ethiopia requested a debt restructuring under the Group of 20’s Common Framework process in early 2021, but the war in Tigray slowed progress.
“The consequences of exchange rate regime change will take some time to be reflected on the economy,” Abdulmenan Mohammed, an Ethiopian economic analyst based in Britain, said. He said it could result in an increased cost of living “which will mainly affect the urban poor, the jobless, the pensioners, the low-paid employees”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Ethiopia to get $10.5bn in aid if talks succeed
Zambia’s slow debt restructuring a lesson for other nations
Somalia to expel Ethiopian troops unless port deal scrapped
Vodacom full-year earnings lower on Ethiopian start-up costs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.