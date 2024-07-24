Nigeria’s police chief warns against Kenyan-style protests

A person stands on a motorbike as pro-government protesters parade to counter an anti-government demonstration, following nationwide deadly riots over tax hikes, in Nairobi, Kenya, on July 23 2024. Picture: THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS
Lagos — Nigeria’s police chief has warned against Kenyan-style protests after frustrated citizens used online platforms to call for demonstrations against poor governance and a cost-of-living crisis.
In what could be President Bola Tinubu’s biggest challenge, Nigerians have taken inspiration from young Kenyans — whose protests forced a government U-turn on tax hikes — and are using X and Instagram platforms to call for peaceful protests from August 1.
The last big protest in Nigeria was a demonstration against policy brutality in October 2020. It ended in bloodshed, which demonstrators blamed on soldiers and police, who denied using live rounds.
Africa’s most populous nation is grappling with its worst economic hardships in a generation, marked by soaring prices after Tinubu removed some petrol and electricity subsidies and sharply devalued the naira.
Widespread insecurity has displaced farmers, contributing to higher food prices.
Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria’s inspector-general of police said protests were ill-advised.
“Some groups of people, self-appointed crusaders and influencers, have been strategising and mobilising potential protesters to unleash terror in the land under the guise of replicating the recent Kenya protests,” Egbetokun said after meeting senior officers in Abuja.
“We will, therefore, not sit back and fold our arms to watch violent activities unleash violence on our peaceful communities or destroy any of our national critical infrastructure and assets again.”
Under the theme “End bad governance in Nigeria,” the protesters seek to force the government to reverse petrol and electricity price hikes, offer free education, declare a state of emergency on inflation and disclose legislators’ pay, among other demands.
On Tuesday, legislators passed a bill to more than double the minimum wage to 70,000 naira ($44.16) a month, ending months of wrangling between the government and labour unions.
Egbetokun said peaceful protests were allowed under the law but the planned action was designed to foment trouble.
