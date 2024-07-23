World / Africa

IMF to consider Kenya’s economic repair plan

23 July 2024 - 14:22
by Duncan Miriri
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Commercial high-rise office buildings in Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: BLOOMBERG/FREDRIK LERNERYD
Commercial high-rise office buildings in Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: BLOOMBERG/FREDRIK LERNERYD

Nairobi — Kenya has submitted an economic repair plan to the International Monetary Fund and it expects the fund’s board to review it for approval at the end of August, the country’s chief minister has told a parliamentary panel.

Kenya had to rapidly draw up new spending cuts after widespread youth-led protests against tax hikes previously put forward by President William Ruto’s government left 50 people dead.

Kenya’s chief minister Musalia Mudavadi said the Treasury “has had a very robust engagement with the IMF” despite the tax-hike setback.

“It is our desire and hope that Kenya’s proposition will receive favourable consideration so that we can move beyond the challenges that we are facing,” Mudavadi told the parliamentary budget committee.

The IMF did not immediately comment. The East African nation has a $3.6bn IMF programme, and the fund had reached a staff level agreement on the seventh review of Kenya’s programme in early June.

But its board had not signed off on the review when Ruto scrapped the tax hikes that were a core part of its plan to meet IMF targets, and investors said the political turmoil would make getting IMF cash trickier. Even at the review, Kenya had sought IMF waivers after failing to meet two targets on balancing the budget and tax collection.

Mudavadi said that under the revised spending plan for the 2024/25 financial year, the budget deficit was projected to rise to 4.2% of GDP, up from 3.3% before the withdrawal of the finance bill.

“The revision to the deficit barely a week after the initial plan underlines the Herculean task faced by the authorities to achieve their fiscal consolidation goals,” Ayodeji Dawodu, head of Africa research and strategy with boutique investment banking group BancTrust & Co said in a note.

Reuters

Ethiopia to get $10.5bn in aid if talks succeed

Long-running negotiations with IMF and World Bank aim to alleviate debt burden
World
2 weeks ago

Egypt’s president appoints new finance minister in cabinet shake-up

New finance minister Ahmed Kouchouk led negotiations with the IMF
World
2 weeks ago

Kenya’s tax bill turmoil complicates IMF cash, could boost borrowing costs

Kenya had reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF before the tax bill was abandoned
World
3 weeks ago

IMF revises up Ghana’s growth forecast

Move reflects West African nation’s improved economic stability
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Harris secures Pelosi’s backing for White House ...
World / Americas
2.
US Secret Service chief rejects bipartisan calls ...
World / Americas
3.
Kamala Harris faces huge test in bid for White ...
World / Americas
4.
Nigeria probes fuel imports after Dangote rift ...
World
5.
Joe Biden pulls out of US presidential race
World / Americas

Related Articles

Kenya protesters return to streets to demand president resign

World / Africa

Kenya to cut spending by nearly 2% in revised budget

World / Africa

Kenyan president sacks cabinet after protests

World / Africa

Zimbabwe lowers growth outlook as drought ravages crop yields

World / Africa

Ethiopia to get $10.5bn in aid if talks succeed

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.