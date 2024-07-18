World / Africa

Zimbabwe opposition leader Timba and activists denial of bail upheld

Amnesty International and Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights condemn month-long detention of Coalition for Change leader and 78 activists

18 July 2024 - 18:34
by Nyasha Chingono
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Supporters of opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change arrive at the magistrate's court for a bail hearing in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 16 2023. Picture: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS
Supporters of opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change arrive at the magistrate's court for a bail hearing in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 16 2023. Picture: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS

Human rights groups condemned a decision by the Zimbabwean High Court on Wednesday to uphold a lower court’s ruling denying bail to an opposition party leader and 78 activists who were arrested last month.

Jameson Timba, who took over as party leader at Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) after Nelson Chamisa quit in January, was arrested along with other party youth in Harare for holding an unauthorised gathering.

They were charged with gathering with intent to promote public violence and denied bail by a magistrate’s court.

Amnesty International late on Wednesday demanded their immediate release and described their continued imprisonment as “lengthy” and “baseless”.

“Their arbitrary, month-long detention is an outrage which must end now,” said Khanyo Farise, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for East and Southern Africa.

Their lawyers have alleged police assault while others sustained injuries.

A high court judge on Wednesday said he would not interfere with the decision of the lower court, arguing that the activists were not “randomly” assembled on the day of their arrest.

The CCC said the decision by the court was “unjust”.

“Despite bail being a constitutional right, the regime is blatantly denying innocent citizens this fundamental right,” the party said.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, a local rights group that is providing legal support said it would continue to explore “legal options to assert their right to liberty”.

Reuters

Zimbabwe lowers growth outlook as drought ravages crop yields

Economic growth revised down to 2% for 2024 from 3.5% forecast in November
World
1 week ago

Dozens beaten, some arrested after Zimbabwe opposition leader denied bail

Prominent politician and 78 supporters are charged with holding illegal gathering
World
3 weeks ago

Southern African states make fresh pitch to trade $1bn ivory stockpile

Five countries making up the Kaza conservation area have been pushing for the lifting of a ban on ivory sales
National
1 month ago

Zimbabwe to look East for trophy hunting export markets

Discussions in favour of trophy hunting are ongoing among five Southern African countries
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Musk plans to donate $45m a month to get Trump ...
World / Americas
2.
UK deputy PM dismisses ‘Islamist’ nuclear state ...
World / Americas
3.
King Charles sets out new government agenda
World
4.
Russia and US redeploy once-banned weapons in ...
World
5.
Hezbollah warns it will hit new areas in Israel
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Zimbabwe lowers growth outlook as drought ravages crop yields

World / Africa

Dozens beaten, some arrested after Zimbabwe opposition leader denied bail

World / Africa

Southern African states make fresh pitch to trade $1bn ivory stockpile

National

Zimbabwe to look East for trophy hunting export markets

World / Africa

Firms not using new official currency, the Zimbabwe Gold, to be fined

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.