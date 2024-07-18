World / Africa

Rwanda’s President Kagame re-elected in a landslide

National Electoral Commission says he won 99% of the vote — extending his near quarter-century in office

18 July 2024 - 16:50
by George Obulutsa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Rwand President Paul Kagame walks past a window as he arrives to cast his ballot during the Presidential election at the SOS Kinyinya polling centre in Kigali, Rwanda, in this July 15 2024 file photo. Picture: JEAN BIZIMANA/REUTERS
Rwand President Paul Kagame walks past a window as he arrives to cast his ballot during the Presidential election at the SOS Kinyinya polling centre in Kigali, Rwanda, in this July 15 2024 file photo. Picture: JEAN BIZIMANA/REUTERS

Kigali — Rwandan President Paul Kagame has been re-elected with 99.18% of the vote, the National Electoral Commission said on Thursday, extending his near quarter-century in office.

The two men standing against him — Frank Habineza from the Democratic Green Party and independent Philippe Mpayimana — both conceded defeat in Monday’s election, which rights groups say was marred by a crack-down on journalists, the opposition and civil society groups. A government spokesperson repeatedly rejected such criticism during the election period.

Oda Gasinzigwa, chair of the National Electoral Commission, told a news conference that voter turnout was 98.20% of the 9-million registered voters.

The final election results are due to be announced no later than July 27, she said.

Kagame, who got more than 93% of the vote in the last three elections, has won praise from Western and regional leaders for helping to end the 1994 genocide in Rwanda and rebuilding the country into an attractive destination for investment and aid.

His reputation has been damaged, however, by accusations of abuses at home and supporting rebels in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo — allegations he has repeatedly denied.

The electoral commission barred eight other candidates, including Kagame’s most vocal critics, from running, citing a range of reasons including missing and incomplete registration documents.

Reuters

Kenya protesters return to streets to demand president resign

One killed as antigovernment protests intensify
World
2 days ago

Trading houses ‘face $1bn loss’ on faltering Ghana cocoa supply

Traders will be forced to liquidate short positions in a rallying market, sources say
World
3 days ago

Rwandans expected to extend Paul Kagame’s rule

Analysts and rights groups say the president’s overwhelming victory in Monday's election is all but certain
World
3 days ago

Kenya to cut spending by nearly 2% in revised budget

The country will widen the fiscal deficit to 3.6% of GDP, in a revised budget
World
3 days ago

Senegal president Faye to reconsider oil contracts

Bassirou Diomaye Faye says country plans to renegotiate contracts with foreign operators
World
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Musk plans to donate $45m a month to get Trump ...
World / Americas
2.
UK deputy PM dismisses ‘Islamist’ nuclear state ...
World / Americas
3.
King Charles sets out new government agenda
World
4.
Russia and US redeploy once-banned weapons in ...
World
5.
Hezbollah warns it will hit new areas in Israel
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Rwanda troops hinder UN withdrawal from war-torn DRC

World

Rwandans expected to extend Paul Kagame’s rule

World / Africa

Congo UN peacekeepers stall withdrawal

World / Africa

New UK leader Starmer declares Rwanda deportation plan ‘dead and buried’

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.