World / Africa

Kenya to cut spending by nearly 2% in revised budget

The country will widen the fiscal deficit to 3.6% of GDP, in a revised budget

15 July 2024 - 10:10
by Hereward Holland
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Kenya's President William Ruto has fired almost his entire cabinet and pledged to set up a broad-based government in his latest concession to demands from protesters. Picture: THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS
Kenya's President William Ruto has fired almost his entire cabinet and pledged to set up a broad-based government in his latest concession to demands from protesters. Picture: THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS

Nairobi — Kenya’s government plans to cut 2024/25 spending by 1.9% and widen the fiscal deficit to 3.6% of GDP in a revised budget, the treasury said, weeks after it was forced to roll back tax hikes due to mass protests.

Last week, President William Ruto fired almost his entire cabinet and pledged to set up a broad-based government in his latest concession to demands from protesters.

Public demonstrations began in June against the now-binned tax hikes, but went on to demand Ruto’s resignation and deep-rooted political changes to tackle corruption and poor governance.

Earlier in July, Ruto had proposed spending cuts and additional borrowing in roughly equal measure to fill the nearly $2.7bn budget hole caused by the withdrawal of the tax hikes.

When legislators return to parliament next week they will need to debate and pass the supplementary budget, which was signed by Chris Kiptoo, principal treasury secretary on July 11, and shared on parliament's website.

The supplementary budget projects total spending at 3.87-trillion Kenyan shillings ($30bn), down from 3.99-trillion shillings ($31bn), Kiptoo said.

Recurrent expenditure is estimated to fall 2.1%, while development expenditure will drop 16.4%, he said.

Facing the worst crisis of his two-year presidency, Ruto has been caught between the demands of lenders such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to cut deficits, and a population struggling with the high cost of living.

The IMF said on Thursday it was assessing recent developments in Kenya and making adjustments to evolving circumstances.

Reuters

Kenyan president sacks cabinet after protests

William Ruto says he will consult to form a broad-based government
World
3 days ago

Zimbabwe lowers growth outlook as drought ravages crop yields

Economic growth revised down to 2% for 2024 from 3.5% forecast in November
World
4 days ago

Ethiopia to get $10.5bn in aid if talks succeed

Long-running negotiations with IMF and World Bank aim to alleviate debt burden
World
1 week ago

Egypt’s president appoints new finance minister in cabinet shake-up

New finance minister Ahmed Kouchouk led negotiations with the IMF
World
1 week ago

Kenya’s tax bill turmoil complicates IMF cash, could boost borrowing costs

Kenya had reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF before the tax bill was abandoned
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Trump rally shooting victim died ‘trying to ...
World / Americas
2.
EXPLAINER: What we know about Thomas Matthew ...
World
3.
Ramaphosa slams Trump attack as act of ‘political ...
World / Americas
4.
Senegal president Faye to reconsider oil contracts
World / Africa
5.
What investors say about Trump shooting
World / Americas

Related Articles

Kenyan president sacks cabinet after protests

World / Africa

Zimbabwe lowers growth outlook as drought ravages crop yields

World / Africa

Ethiopia to get $10.5bn in aid if talks succeed

World / Africa

Egypt’s president appoints new finance minister in cabinet shake-up

World / Africa

Kenya’s tax bill turmoil complicates IMF cash, could boost borrowing costs

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.