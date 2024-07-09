World / Africa

Cameroon’s Biya, 91, wins backing to delay parliamentary and local elections

Opposition parties fear the move could make it harder for them to mount a challenge in 2025’s presidential election

09 July 2024 - 20:58
by Amindeh Blaise Atabong
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Cameroon President Paul Biya and first lady Chantal Biya arrive at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, February 6 2022. Picture: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI
Cameroon President Paul Biya and first lady Chantal Biya arrive at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, February 6 2022. Picture: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI

Yaounde — Cameroonian President Paul Biya secured approval from legislators on Tuesday to delay parliamentary and local elections until 2026, a move opposition parties fear could make it harder for them to mount a challenge in 2025’s presidential election.

Legislators in Biya’s Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement have a majority in the National Assembly and voted in favour of the bill to extend their mandate by a year to March 2026.

As a result, legislative elections — and municipal elections usually twinned with them — will take place after the 2025 presidential poll.

The delay was needed to “lighten the electoral calendar” as the central African nation originally had four polls — including regional council polls — scheduled for 2025, said François Wakata Bolvine, the presidency’s minister delegate in charge of relations with the assemblies.

Biya, 91, is one of Africa’s longest-serving presidents. He took over in 1982 from president Ahmadou Ahidjo and has won a series of elections, most recently a 2018 vote that his opponents called fraudulent.

Joshua Osih, opposition legislator and chair of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) party, told a press conference delaying the elections was completely undemocratic.

“The SDF is strongly opposed,” he said.

Many in the opposition fear the extension could weaken the challenge to Biya, because holding legislative and municipal elections in 2025 could have given them momentum ahead of a presidential election scheduled for October 2025.

The electoral code stipulates that a presidential candidate can be nominated only by a political party that has representation in the National Assembly, senate, regional council or municipal council, or via a recommendation from at least 300 dignitaries.

Maurice Kamto, Biya’s main challenger in 2018, does not have such representation as his party boycotted the last municipal and legislative elections over the lack of electoral reforms.

Reuters

Congo UN peacekeepers stall withdrawal

Government blames Rwanda for an escalation of clashes in the restive eastern Congo
World
6 hours ago

Nigeria to suspend duties on some food imports for 150 days

The move is part of the government’s policy to limit inflation, which has climbed to more than 40% year on year, and spur growth
World
1 day ago

Egypt’s president appoints new finance minister in cabinet shake-up

New finance minister Ahmed Kouchouk led negotiations with the IMF
World
6 days ago

Kenyan activists to rethink protest strategy

Activists say the violence is the work of ‘goons’ hired to discredit legitimate demonstrators
World
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
New UK leader Starmer declares Rwanda deportation ...
World
2.
France’s far-right National Rally in shock after ...
World / Europe
3.
Could Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump in ...
World
4.
France’s allies welcome Le Pen loss but doubtful ...
World
5.
Modi praises ‘dear friend’ Putin on visit to ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.