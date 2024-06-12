World / Africa

Zambia cabinet gives nod to mineral investment and trading unit

Lusaka seeks to negotiate bigger stakes in new mining projects

12 June 2024 - 19:01
by Chris Mfula
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/IVAN AVARADO
Picture: REUTERS/IVAN AVARADO

Lusaka — Zambia would set up a new entity for investment and trading in minerals as it sought to earn more from its natural resources, the cabinet said on Wednesday after giving its approval to the plan.

The Zambian government, which  owns several mining assets through ZCCM-IH Investment Holdings, will establish a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for investment and trading purposes, it said. Zambia is Africa’s second-largest copper producer. 

The Industrial Development Corporation has a 60.30% shareholding in ZCCM-IH.

The new entity would help Zambia “move away from the dividend payment model for mineral resources and adopt a production-based sharing mechanism to ensure benefits accrue to the people of Zambia beyond statutory obligations”, the cabinet said.

The new business model would allow for sharing of minerals produced, as well as enable the government to negotiate mineral prices and ensure the correct declaration of mineral consignments designated for export and domestic use, it said.

ZCCM-IH. has interests ranging between 10% and 20% in mines including those owned by Barrick Gold, Vedanta Resources and First Quantum Minerals.

It recently sold a 51% stake in Mopani Copper Mines to a unit of United Arab Emirates’ International Holding Company, retaining the remainder.

In February, mines minister Paul Kabuswe said Zambia planned to negotiate larger holdings in new mining projects as it seeks to raise its revenue and boost spending by investors on social projects.

The country, which produced 698,000 tonnes of copper in 2023, down from 763,000 tonnes the previous year, is targeting 3-million tonnes in annual output within the next decade as demand for the metal used in the electricity and construction industries rises.

Reuters 

Zambia’s slow debt restructuring a lesson for other nations

Country is first to complete a full-blown rework under the G20-led ‘Common Framework’ architecture
World
1 week ago

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Africa can take nonaligned position on minerals

Middle Eastern countries are competing with China in making investments in Africa
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Don’t discount the nuggets of hope in mining

South Africa has been placed low in a worldwide ranking of mining companies, but there are some positives still
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
China urges greater Brics role as Western ...
World
2.
Hunter Biden found guilty in gun case
World / Americas
3.
Malawi vice-president Chilima killed in plane ...
World / Africa
4.
Search continues for missing plane with Malawi ...
World / Africa
5.
UN Security Council backs Joe Biden’s plan for ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.