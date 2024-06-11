World / Africa

Search continues for missing plane with Malawi vice-president on board

Saulos Klaus Chilima was aboard a military aircraft with nine others that left Lilongwe at 9.17am local time

11 June 2024 - 10:39
by Reuters
Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima. Picture: REUTERS TV via REUTERS/ELDSON CHAGARA/FILE PHOTO
Blantyre, Malawi — Search and rescue operations will continue until the missing aircraft carrying Malawi’s vice-president, Saulos Klaus Chilima, is found, the southern African nation's president said late on Monday.

Chilima was aboard a military aircraft with nine others that left Lilongwe, the capital, at 9.17am local time, Malawi’s office of the president and cabinet said in an earlier statement.

It said efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the aircraft since it went off the radar had failed. The plane had been scheduled to land at Mzuzu Airport at 10.02am.

The plane was unable to land at the airport due to poor visibility and was ordered to return to the capital, President Lazarus Chakwera said in a televised address to the nation.

“I'm holding on to every fibre of hope that we’ll find survivors,” he said, adding that the search area was concentrated around a 10km radius in a forest reserve.

“I have given strict orders that the operation should continue until the plane is found.”

He said Malawi had reached out to neighbouring countries, and the US, Britain, Norway and the Israeli governments for support in the rescue efforts.

Chilima, seen as a potential candidate in the 2025 presidential election, was arrested in 2022 over graft allegations.

However, a Malawi court dropped the corruption charges against him in April after the director of public prosecutions filed a notice for the case to be discontinued. Chilima has denied any wrongdoing. 

Reuters

Two arrested in connection with bomb scare on FlySafair flight

Acsa has confirmed the arrest of two people who allegedly triggered the bomb scare at Cape Town International Airport
National
4 days ago

US air traffic controllers ‘need new training’ after near disasters

US regulator wants new training after at least six near collisions raise concerns about aviation safety
World
4 days ago

Airlines look to turbulence data, but shy away from seat belt curbs

Aviation is seeing an increase in turbulence and incident reporting
World
6 days ago
