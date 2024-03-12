Construction workers work on the roof of a new building. File photo: WERNER HILLS
Namibia is battling a N$30bn deficit in infrastructure investment. Business Day TV spoke to Titus Ndove, executive director of Namibia’s ministry of finance & public enterprises, about that funding gap, as well as efforts under way to address it.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Namibia seeks N$30bn in infrastructure investments
Business Day TV speaks to Titus Ndove, executive director of the ministry of finance & public enterprises
