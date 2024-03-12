World / Africa

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Namibia seeks N$30bn in infrastructure investments

Business Day TV speaks to Titus Ndove, executive director of the ministry of finance & public enterprises

12 March 2024 - 20:11
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Construction workers work on the roof of a new building. File photo: WERNER HILLS
Construction workers work on the roof of a new building. File photo: WERNER HILLS

Namibia is battling a N$30bn deficit in infrastructure investment. Business Day TV spoke to Titus Ndove, executive director of Namibia’s ministry of finance & public enterprises, about that funding gap, as well as efforts under way to address it.

Namibia is battling a N$30 billion deficit in infrastructure investment. Business Day TV spoke to Titus Ndove, the Executive Director of Namibia's Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises about that funding gap, as well as efforts underway to address it.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in ...
World / Europe
2.
Israel awaits confirmation Hamas military leader ...
World / Middle East
3.
Russia, China and Iran to hold warship drills in ...
World / Middle East
4.
Joe Biden proposes higher taxes and spending in ...
World / Americas
5.
Vladimir Putin poised to solidify power in ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.