Gabon to buy Carlyle’s oil business, pre-empting $1.3bn sale to French firm

London — Gabon’s national oil company has agreed to acquire Carlyle’s Assala Energy after it used its right to pre-empt the sale of the business for $1.3bn to France’s Maurel & Prom, the firms said on Friday.
Maurel & Prom had agreed in August 2023 to acquire Assala Energy for $730m, a deal which also included rolling over a $600m credit facility.
But after a military coup in the west African country in August 2023, the Gabonese national oil firm sought to exercise its pre-emptive right on the acquisition in November 2023.
The French energy company Maurel & Prom said the new purchase agreement to Gabon Oil Company “supersedes” the deal it had made with the private equity giant.
Carlyle said the terms of the new deal were “materially the same”.
The office of Gabon’s presidency said the deal would allow the country to secure and manage its natural resources, and boost its finances.
Maurel & Prom shares were down 0.9% at 10.33am GMT.
Carlyle’s non-US energy arm CIEP first invested in Assala in 2017 when it acquired Shell’s ageing operations in Gabon for $628m.
Gabon produces about 200,000 barrels a day (bpd) of crude oil, making it the second-smallest Opec producer.
Assala has increased its production in the African country by 30% since the 2017 acquisition to 45,000bpd, and has also boosted the size of its oil and gas reserves by 160% through exploration, Carlyle said in August 2023.
