Gabon to buy Carlyle’s oil business, pre-empting $1.3bn sale to French firm

The west African country is the second-smallest Opec producer

16 February 2024 - 16:01
by Ron Bousso
Gabon produces about 200,000 barrels per day of crude oil. Picture: 123RF/3DGENERATOR
London — Gabon’s national oil company has agreed to acquire Carlyle’s Assala Energy after it used its right to pre-empt the sale of the business for $1.3bn to France’s Maurel & Prom, the firms said on Friday.

Maurel & Prom had agreed in August 2023 to acquire Assala Energy for $730m, a deal which also included rolling over a $600m credit facility.

But after a military coup in the west African country in August 2023, the Gabonese national oil firm sought to exercise its pre-emptive right on the acquisition in November 2023.

The French energy company Maurel & Prom said the new purchase agreement to Gabon Oil Company “supersedes” the deal it had made with the private equity giant.

Carlyle said the terms of the new deal were “materially the same”.

The office of Gabon’s presidency said the deal would allow the country to secure and manage its natural resources, and boost its finances.

Maurel & Prom shares were down 0.9% at 10.33am GMT.

Carlyle’s non-US energy arm CIEP first invested in Assala in 2017 when it acquired Shell’s ageing operations in Gabon for $628m.

Gabon produces about 200,000 barrels a day (bpd) of crude oil, making it the second-smallest Opec producer.

Assala has increased its production in the African country by 30% since the 2017 acquisition to 45,000bpd, and has also boosted the size of its oil and gas reserves by 160% through exploration, Carlyle said in August 2023.

Reuters

Gabon junta appoints opposition leader as interim prime minister

Former premier Raymond Ndong Sima, who left office to join the opposition, was an outspoken critic of ousted President Ali Bongo
World
5 months ago

UN offers to support Gabon return to civilian rule

Military say ousted president Ali Bongo is free and can travel abroad for medical checks if he wishes
World
5 months ago

Gabon coup leader sworn in as interim president

State TV showed images of a cheering crowd and armoured personnel carriers firing into the sea to mark the moment
World
5 months ago

Pressure Gabon military to give power back to the people, opposition urges

The junta has said little about its immediate plans after ending the Bongo family’s almost 60 years in power
World
5 months ago

AU suspends Gabon’s membership over coup

Nigeria’s Bola Tinubu warns of ‘contagion of autocracy’ in region
World
5 months ago

Gabon coup: junta names interim leader as Ali Bongo calls for help

Former head of the presidential guard Gen Brice Oligui Nguema to lead ‘transition’
World
5 months ago

Military coup erupts in Gabon after Ali Bongo’s re-election

As Gabon President Ali Bongo clinches a third term, top military officers announce a takeover and dissolve state institutions
World
5 months ago
