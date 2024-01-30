Supporters of Zimbabwe's main opposition party, Citizens for Coalition for Change, celebrate after Job Sikhala was released at the magistrate's court in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 30 2024. Picture: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/REUTERS
Harare — A Zimbabwean court on Tuesday freed opposition politician Job Sikhala after nearly 600 days of pretrial detention on charges of inciting public violence in 2022.
Sikhala, a leader in the opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has been arrested dozens of times since he began his political career in 1999.
He was jailed in 2022 for obstruction of justice and inciting public violence after saying that the ruling party, Zanu-PF, had killed an opposition activist, which it denied. He denied all charges against him.
On Tuesday, a Harare magistrate convicted him of inciting public violence but gave him a suspended two-year sentence because he had already spent so long in jail.
“He is now a free man. He is going to come out today,” his lawyer, Harrison Nkomo, told journalists outside the court, where Sikhala’s supporters sang and danced in celebration.
Nkomo added that his client, a lawyer, would appeal against the conviction.
“We are not resting. What we want is an acquittal,” he said.
Kept in the high-walled Chikurubi maximum prison in Harare, which houses Zimbabwe’s most dangerous criminals, Sikhala had written spirited letters calling for solidarity.
He is the only Zimbabwean politician to have endured such a long pretrial detention.
Zimbabwe opposition figure Job Sikhala freed after two years’ detention
One of the Citizens Coalition for Change's leaders receives suspended two-year sentence after nearly 600 days in jail
Harare — A Zimbabwean court on Tuesday freed opposition politician Job Sikhala after nearly 600 days of pretrial detention on charges of inciting public violence in 2022.
Sikhala, a leader in the opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has been arrested dozens of times since he began his political career in 1999.
He was jailed in 2022 for obstruction of justice and inciting public violence after saying that the ruling party, Zanu-PF, had killed an opposition activist, which it denied. He denied all charges against him.
On Tuesday, a Harare magistrate convicted him of inciting public violence but gave him a suspended two-year sentence because he had already spent so long in jail.
“He is now a free man. He is going to come out today,” his lawyer, Harrison Nkomo, told journalists outside the court, where Sikhala’s supporters sang and danced in celebration.
Nkomo added that his client, a lawyer, would appeal against the conviction.
“We are not resting. What we want is an acquittal,” he said.
Kept in the high-walled Chikurubi maximum prison in Harare, which houses Zimbabwe’s most dangerous criminals, Sikhala had written spirited letters calling for solidarity.
He is the only Zimbabwean politician to have endured such a long pretrial detention.
Reuters
Zimbabwe passes bill outlawing criticism of government
Zimbabwe journalist Hopewell Chin’ono arrested again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.