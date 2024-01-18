Paul Mackenzie sits in the dock at the Malindi Law Courts in Malindi, Kilifi, Kenya, January 17 2024. Picture: REUTERS
Mombasa — Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 94 others were charged on Thursday with terrorism-related crimes related to the deaths of 429 of his followers whose bodies have been exhumed from the Shakahola forest.
The charges, announced during an appearance before a court in the southeastern city of Mombasa, are the first to be brought against Mackenzie, who was arrested last April after the bodies started to be discovered.
Mackenzie and his co-defendants denied the charges during their appearance before the judge, Joe Omido. They are due back in court on February 8 for a bail hearing.
Authorities say Mackenzie, the head of the Good News International Church, ordered his followers to starve themselves and their children to death so that they could go to heaven before the world ended.
A lawyer for Mackenzie has said the self-styled pastor is co-operating with the investigation.
A judge in a different court, in the coastal town of Malindi, ordered on Wednesday that Mackenzie and 30 of his associates be taken for mental health evaluations before being charged with murder in connection with 191 of the deaths.
Prosecutors in Mombasa and Malindi say they will also charge the 95 people on counts of manslaughter and torture.
Kenya cult leader charged with terrorism over starvation deaths
Paul Mackenzie and 94 others were charged over deaths of nearly 430 followers
Mombasa — Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 94 others were charged on Thursday with terrorism-related crimes related to the deaths of 429 of his followers whose bodies have been exhumed from the Shakahola forest.
The charges, announced during an appearance before a court in the southeastern city of Mombasa, are the first to be brought against Mackenzie, who was arrested last April after the bodies started to be discovered.
Mackenzie and his co-defendants denied the charges during their appearance before the judge, Joe Omido. They are due back in court on February 8 for a bail hearing.
Authorities say Mackenzie, the head of the Good News International Church, ordered his followers to starve themselves and their children to death so that they could go to heaven before the world ended.
A lawyer for Mackenzie has said the self-styled pastor is co-operating with the investigation.
A judge in a different court, in the coastal town of Malindi, ordered on Wednesday that Mackenzie and 30 of his associates be taken for mental health evaluations before being charged with murder in connection with 191 of the deaths.
Prosecutors in Mombasa and Malindi say they will also charge the 95 people on counts of manslaughter and torture.
Reuters
Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie to face charges in deaths of nearly 200 children
Kenyan court denies bail for cult leader Paul Mackenzie
Kenyan president institutes probe into mass cult deaths
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.