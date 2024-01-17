Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie to face charges in deaths of nearly 200 children

Paul Mackenzie is escorted to the Malindi Law Courts in Malindi, Kilifi, Kenya, January 17 2024. Picture: REUTERS
Malindi, Kenya — A Kenyan judge has ordered cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 30 associates to undergo mental health evaluations before being charged with the murder of 191 children, whose bodies have been exhumed since April 2023 from the Shakahola forest.
Authorities say Mackenzie, the head of the Good News International Church, ordered his followers in southeastern Kenya to starve themselves and their children to death so that they could go to heaven before the world ended.
More than 400 bodies were uncovered over the course of months of exhumations across tens of thousands of acres of forest, making this one of the world's worst cult-related tragedies in recent history.
Prosecutors say they will charge 95 people in total on counts of murder, manslaughter, terrorism and torture.
A lawyer for Mackenzie — who has been in custody since police started unearthing bodies in the forest — has said the self-styled pastor is co-operating with the investigation.
During a hearing on Wednesday in the coastal town of Malindi, a judge granted a prosecution request to conduct mental health assessments of the 31 defendants before they were formally charged and entered pleas in two weeks’ time.
Mackenzie sat largely expressionless alongside his fellow defendants in the courtroom.
Prosecutors have attributed delays in bringing charges to the gruelling and delicate task of locating, exhuming and autopsying so many human remains. Some of Mackenzie’s other followers were rescued, emaciated, from the forest.
People with knowledge of the cult’s activities said in 2023 that Mackenzie planned the mass starvation in three phases: first children, then women and young men, and finally the remaining men.
A former taxi driver, Mackenzie forbade cult members from sending their children to school and from going to hospital when they were ill, branding such institutions as Satanic, some of his followers said.
He was convicted in December of producing and distributing films without a licence and sentenced to 12 months in jail.
Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie to face charges in deaths of nearly 200 children
Mackenzie ordered his followers in Kenya to starve themselves and their children to death so that they could go to heaven before the world ended
Malindi, Kenya — A Kenyan judge has ordered cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 30 associates to undergo mental health evaluations before being charged with the murder of 191 children, whose bodies have been exhumed since April 2023 from the Shakahola forest.
Authorities say Mackenzie, the head of the Good News International Church, ordered his followers in southeastern Kenya to starve themselves and their children to death so that they could go to heaven before the world ended.
More than 400 bodies were uncovered over the course of months of exhumations across tens of thousands of acres of forest, making this one of the world's worst cult-related tragedies in recent history.
Prosecutors say they will charge 95 people in total on counts of murder, manslaughter, terrorism and torture.
A lawyer for Mackenzie — who has been in custody since police started unearthing bodies in the forest — has said the self-styled pastor is co-operating with the investigation.
During a hearing on Wednesday in the coastal town of Malindi, a judge granted a prosecution request to conduct mental health assessments of the 31 defendants before they were formally charged and entered pleas in two weeks’ time.
Mackenzie sat largely expressionless alongside his fellow defendants in the courtroom.
Prosecutors have attributed delays in bringing charges to the gruelling and delicate task of locating, exhuming and autopsying so many human remains. Some of Mackenzie’s other followers were rescued, emaciated, from the forest.
People with knowledge of the cult’s activities said in 2023 that Mackenzie planned the mass starvation in three phases: first children, then women and young men, and finally the remaining men.
A former taxi driver, Mackenzie forbade cult members from sending their children to school and from going to hospital when they were ill, branding such institutions as Satanic, some of his followers said.
He was convicted in December of producing and distributing films without a licence and sentenced to 12 months in jail.
Reuters
Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance
How to future-proof Africa’s roads
TRISTEN TAYLOR: Endorsement of Ethiopia’s Abiy shows Ramaphosa is no democrat
‘New dawn’ as Kenya closes in on duty-free access to EU
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
CHRIS ROPER: Of religion, cults and the roots of irrational ideas
Kenyan police recover 73 bodies related to starvation cult
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.