Sierra Leone charges former president with treason

Officials say failed military coup in November was led mainly by bodyguards of Ernest Bai Koroma

03 January 2024 - 18:17
by Sofia Christensen and Anait Miridzhanian
Former president of Sierra Leone Ernest Bai Koroma is seen on arrival for the international mediation on Gambia election conflict in Banjul, Gambia on December 13 2016. File Picture: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Freetown — Sierra Leone’s former president Ernest Bai Koroma has been charged with treason.

The government is investigating the failed military attempt to topple the West African country’s government in November, a court in the capital Freetown disclosed on Wednesday.

Gunmen attacked military barracks, a prison and other sites in Sierra Leone on November 26, freeing about 2,200 inmates and killing more than 20 people.

Officials said later that it was a foiled coup led mainly by Koroma’s bodyguards. They summoned the former president for questioning at the beginning of December.

The charges were read out to the former president while he stood in the dock. Koroma supporters cried in the courtroom.

Sierra Leone attack: twenty killed and nearly 2,000 prisoners escape

The army says 13 soldiers and three assailants were among those killed in the raid by ‘renegade soldiers’ on Sunday
1 month ago

Sierra Leone imposes curfew after attack on Freetown barracks

Gunfire and explosions shake the capital after gunmen launch an attack on military armoury
1 month ago
