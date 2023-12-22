How DRC’s election could unfold and why it matters

An independent National Electoral Commission official works at the Nyabushongo Institute polling centre on the second day of the presidential election in Goma, North Kivu province, the Democratic Republic of Congo, December 21 2023. Picture: ARLETTE BASHIZI/REUTERS
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) held presidential and legislative elections this week against a backdrop of militia violence in the east, a chaotic campaign and claims the electoral commission was not prepared to hold a free and fair vote.
Here are some key facts about how the election could further unfold.
What has happened so far?
Voting started on December 20 as planned, but some polling stations opened late and some did not open at all due to machines malfunctioning, violence and other issues.
Because of these problems, authorities decided to extend voting into a second day at polling stations that had failed to open. Five opposition candidates said the extension was illegal and demanded a rerun.
The tumult of election day followed a campaign marred by political violence and repeated warnings from the opposition and independent observers about the lack of transparency.
A Congolese woman listens to police officers at the Nyabushongo Institute polling centre on the second day of the presidential election in Goma, North Kivu province, the Democratic Republic of Congo, December 21 2023. Picture: ARLETTE BASHIZI/REUTERS
How did previous elections pan out?
The DRC’s last election, in 2018, was also chaotic. Days before the vote, authorities postponed the election by a week after a fire destroyed voting materials. President Felix Tshisekedi was declared winner about 10 days after the election, but the opposition claimed fraud and some high-level observers said they doubted his victory.
Runner-up Martin Fayulu launched a court appeal, and the DRC top court confirmed Tshisekedi’s win later that month. Human Rights Watch said at least 10 people were killed by security forces during postelection demonstrations.
The 2018 election led to the country’s first democratic transition of power. The DRC had held multiparty elections twice before — in 2006 and 2011 — which were won by former president Joseph Kabila, who had taken over from his father. In those polls, opposition candidates rejected the results and the elections were followed by deadly clashes.
Why is this election important?
The DRC is Africa’s second-biggest country, with a population of more than 100-million people. Dozens of armed militia are active along the borders with Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi, where millions died in regional wars between 1996 and 2003. Any political instability could potentially worsen the long-running conflict.
The DRC is also the world’s biggest producer of cobalt, a key component in batteries for electric cars and mobile phones, and a top diamond and copper producer. Chinese and Western investors are expected to increase their investment in the mining sector but are waiting to see that the transfer to the next term is smooth.
Whoever wins will have to take the lead on renegotiating a multibillion-dollar metals-for-infrastructure deal with China.
What next?
Full provisional results of the presidential election are not expected before December 31, although the electoral commission, CENI, has said it will announce results from each polling station as they come in. Opposition candidates have already flagged issues with the voting process and could decide to challenge the results. In the past, competing claims of victory have led to violent clashes.
The extension of voting into a second day could also open it up to legal challenges, said election observers. CENI has not responded to the opposition candidates’ calls for a rerun, but it has said the extension does not affect the credibility of the vote.
The administration of Tshisekedi, who is seeking a second term, has dismissed criticism of the vote and called the elections “inclusive, peaceful, and transparent”.
Instability at the centre of government could worsen the long-running local conflicts in the east
Reuters
