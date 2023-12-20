World / Africa

Guinea-Bissau president sacks prime minister days after appointment

President dissolved Guinea-Bissau’s parliament days after what he said was a foiled coup on December 1

20 December 2023 - 17:17
by Alberto Dabo
Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on December 4, 2022. File Picture: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Bissau — Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has dismissed Prime Minister Geraldo Martins just a week after his reappointment, according to a presidential decree issued on Wednesday, as the country navigates a political crisis.

Embalo dissolved Guinea-Bissau’s parliament days after what he said was a foiled coup on December 1, accusing the government of passivity in response to the clashes. He then reappointed Martins as prime minister on December 12.

The decree did not provide a reason for sacking Martins, who is a member of the former ruling PAIGC party which now leads the main opposition coalition. Sources close to the matter said the prime minister and the president were at odds.

The West African nation has often been in political turmoil and seen several coups since it gained independence from Portugal in 1974.

Police fired teargas last week to disperse opposition MPs who had tried to convene in defiance of Embalo’s decision to dissolve the house. A date for new legislative elections has not yet been set.

Reuters

