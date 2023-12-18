World / Africa

‘New dawn’ as Kenya closes in on duty-free access to EU

Next step is ratification after presidents Von der Leyen and Ruto sign economic partnership agreement

18 December 2023 - 10:32
by George Obulutsa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen greets Kenyan President William Ruto at the Africa Climate Summit 2023 a in Nairobi, Kenya, in this September 5 2023 file photo. Picture: MONICAH MWANGI/REUTERS
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen greets Kenyan President William Ruto at the Africa Climate Summit 2023 a in Nairobi, Kenya, in this September 5 2023 file photo. Picture: MONICAH MWANGI/REUTERS

Nairobi — Kenya and the EU have moved closer to sealing an economic partnership agreement that will grant the East African nation’s exports duty-free status and unlimited access to the bloc, officials said on Monday.

The EU is one of Kenya’s biggest export markets.

Both sides initialled a draft deal in June after seven months of negotiations.  The deal was approved by the EU Council last week and will now be presented to the parliaments of both sides for ratification before it comes into force.

“Today’s agreement heralds a new dawn where Kenyan goods gain immediate duty- and quota-free access to the European market,” Rebecca Miano, Kenya’s trade minister, said before signing the agreement at a ceremony in Nairobi. “Over time, European goods will also gain preferential access to the Kenyan market.”

Kenya is a major exporter of tea, coffee, flowers, fruit and vegetables to the EU, which accounts for 21% of its overall exports. It buys machinery, pharmaceuticals and other chemicals from the EU.

Trade between the two totalled €3.3bn in 2022, making the EU the East African nation’s second-largest trade partner.

Kenya signed an initial trade deal with the EU in 2016, alongside its partners in the then six-member nation East African Community (EAC) trade bloc, but it was not signed by most of the EAC countries and therefore did not fully come into effect.

The EAC has since expanded to eight member nations, who will all be welcome to join the new deal, Kenya’s President William Ruto said. “This agreement that we are signing today leaves the door open, and I say, wide open, for our EAC partners to join,” he said at the ceremony.

While the other EAC members are classified as least-developed countries, meaning their exports could continue to get access without the deal, Kenya is a middle-income nation and therefore had to seek a stand-alone arrangement.

“We encourage the other Eastern African countries to join,” EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

Reuters

Judge in Kenya rules Meta not in contempt of court

Kenyan judge finds Facebook parent Meta not in contempt of court for failing to pay dozens of content moderators.
Companies
1 week ago

Nairobi Gate the first special economic zone with customs control in East Africa

Integrated offices will position the prime grade site as a preferred locality for a wide range of occupiers
Companies
1 week ago

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Silicon Valley in the heart of Africa

Tanzanian innovation hub challenges global stereotypes
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Israel maintains strikes on southern Gaza as ...
World / Middle East
2.
US wants Israel to move toward more targeted ...
World
3.
Narendra Modi looks at tax breaks to revive ...
World / Asia
4.
SEC votes to adopt new rules to stabilise ...
World / Americas
5.
Healthcare providers to join US plan to manage AI ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Kenya set for load-shedding after another national blackout

World / Africa

Nigeria’s Dangote refinery receives first crude cargo

World / Africa

Tshisekedi’s failure to ease violence looms over DRC polls

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.