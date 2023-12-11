Congolese civilians view destroyed homes after flash floods in South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 6 2023. Picture: REUTERS
Bukavu — At least 14 people died in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after torrential rains battered the city of Bukavu overnight, causing landslides and houses to collapse, a local official said on Monday.
The victims were all killed in the Bukavu area of Ibanda, where many people live in makeshift houses that collapsed under the rain, the mayor of the commune, Jean Balek Mugabo, said via telephone.
The death toll is likely to rise as several victims are in hospital with serious injuries, he added.
The DRC is in the middle of political campaigns in the run-up to general elections on December 20 that have highlighted weak infrastructure across Africa’s second-largest country, particularly in conflict-torn eastern provinces such as South Kivu, where Bukavu is located.
Poverty and poor infrastructure make communities such as those in Ibanda more vulnerable to extreme weather such as heavy rain.
Flash floods killed more than 400 people in a remote, mountainous area of South Kivu in May.
At least 14 die in landslides in eastern DRC
Torrential rain triggers floods and landslides that buried several houses in Bukavu
Reuters
