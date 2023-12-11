World / Africa

At least 14 die in landslides in eastern DRC

Torrential rain triggers floods and landslides that buried several houses in Bukavu

11 December 2023 - 21:45
by Crispin Kyala
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Congolese civilians view destroyed homes after flash floods in South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 6 2023. Picture: REUTERS
Congolese civilians view destroyed homes after flash floods in South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 6 2023. Picture: REUTERS

Bukavu — At least 14 people died in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after torrential rains battered the city of Bukavu overnight, causing landslides and houses to collapse, a local official said on Monday.

The victims were all killed in the Bukavu area of Ibanda, where many people live in makeshift houses that collapsed under the rain, the mayor of the commune, Jean Balek Mugabo, said via telephone.

The death toll is likely to rise as several victims are in hospital with serious injuries, he added.

The DRC is in the middle of political campaigns in the run-up to general elections on December 20 that have highlighted weak infrastructure across Africa’s second-largest country, particularly in conflict-torn eastern provinces such as South Kivu, where Bukavu is located.

Poverty and poor infrastructure make communities such as those in Ibanda more vulnerable to extreme weather such as heavy rain.

Flash floods killed more than 400 people in a remote, mountainous area of South Kivu in May.

Reuters 

East Africa force starts withdrawal from DRC

Sadc force is due to replace the EAC troops, but there's no arrival date yet
World
1 week ago

Lessons learnt from the Lobito Corridor development

SA could benefit from investment in its rail and port infrastructure along similar lines to the US-EU partnership on the development of the railway ...
Opinion
1 week ago

More DRC candidates drop presidential bids to back Moise Katumbi

Opposition groups met in SA to decide on a joint candidate ahead the December 20 elections
World
3 weeks ago

At least 26 killed in machete attack in eastern DRC

Army says attack likely in  retaliation for recent army strikes against the ADF
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Exhausted Ukrainians resigned to a long war
World
2.
Kenya set for load-shedding after another ...
World / Africa
3.
Scores of UK citizens seek dental treatment ...
World / Europe
4.
Iranian people will triumph, Nobel peace prize ...
World / Asia
5.
Nigeria’s Dangote refinery receives first crude ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.