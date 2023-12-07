World / Africa

Seychelles declares emergency after blast and flooding

Airport and ferries remain open in major tourist destination

07 December 2023 - 22:36
by Aaron Ross and George Thande
Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan addresses delegates to the COP28 conference in Dubai. Picture: SEAN GALLUP/GETTY IMAGES
Nairobi — Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan declared a state of emergency on Thursday after a blast at an explosives depot and heavy rains damaged parts of the main island of Mahe. 

The blast caused extensive damage to an industrial zone on the island while heavy rains triggered flooding that killed three people, the president’s office said in a statement.

Footage broadcast on national television showed streets covered in deep mud and strewn with debris and uprooted trees.

"Following an explosion at the CCCL explosives store that has caused massive damage to the Providence Industrial area and the surrounding areas and major destruction caused by flooding due to heavy rains, the president has declared a state of emergency for today the 7th December,"  the statement said. 

"Everyone is being asked to stay at home. All schools will be closed. Only workers in the essential services and persons travelling will be allowed free movement."

The government’s official Visit Seychelles account on X said the international airport and ferries between its islands remained operational for tourists.

The Seychelles, a major tourist destination, is made up of 115 islands and is the least populous country in Africa with about 100,000 people.

Reuters 

Tanzania flood, landslide death toll rises to more than 60

The landslides and floods have affected 1,150 households, or 5,600 people
World
3 days ago

Not enough funds to help conflict-hit states build homes equipped for climate change

Weak governance systems prevent access to global funding to enable communities to adapt to a harsher climate and repair damage caused by disasters
World
4 days ago

Nigeria’s president orders investigation after drone strikes kill at least 85

Witnesses say army drones dropped two bombs on villagers
World
2 days ago

Malala Yousafzai calls for end to gender apartheid in Mandela lecture

Nobel Peace laureate likens Taliban’s oppression of girls and women in Afghanistan to SA’s former apartheid regime
National
2 days ago
