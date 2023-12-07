Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan addresses delegates to the COP28 conference in Dubai. Picture: SEAN GALLUP/GETTY IMAGES
Nairobi — Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan declared a state of emergency on Thursday after a blast at an explosives depot and heavy rains damaged parts of the main island of Mahe.
The blast caused extensive damage to an industrial zone on the island while heavy rains triggered flooding that killed three people, the president’s office said in a statement.
Footage broadcast on national television showed streets covered in deep mud and strewn with debris and uprooted trees.
"Following an explosion at the CCCL explosives store that has caused massive damage to the Providence Industrial area and the surrounding areas and major destruction caused by flooding due to heavy rains, the president has declared a state of emergency for today the 7th December," the statement said.
"Everyone is being asked to stay at home. All schools will be closed. Only workers in the essential services and persons travelling will be allowed free movement."
The government’s official Visit Seychelles account on X said the international airport and ferries between its islands remained operational for tourists.
The Seychelles, a major tourist destination, is made up of 115 islands and is the least populous country in Africa with about 100,000 people.
Seychelles declares emergency after blast and flooding
Airport and ferries remain open in major tourist destination
Reuters
