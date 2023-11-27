Mozambique approves new $80bn energy transition blueprint

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi is expected to officially present his country's energy strategy to international partners and potential donors on December 2 during the COP 28 climate summit in Dubai. Picture: REUTERS / SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Cape Town — Mozambique has approved an ambitious new energy transition plan until 2050, hoping to attract investments of some $80bn to boost renewable energy capacity and increase electricity availability, a senior energy official said on Monday.
Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi is expected to officially present the energy strategy to international partners and potential donors on December 2 during the COP 28 climate summit in Dubai.
Priority plans between next year and 2030 include adding 2,000 megawatts of new hydropower capacity by upgrading existing plants and completing the new Mphanda Nkuwa hydro project, expanding the national electricity grid and switching to electric vehicles to reduce emissions from the transport sector.
“We are still fine tuning the document and hope to publicly release it later this week,” Pedro Simao, special adviser to the minister of energy, told Reuters on Monday.
The document was approved by Mozambique’s Council of Ministers on November 21.
The southern African country exported its first liquefied natural gas in November 2022 and is hoping huge gas discoveries, together with its renewable energy potential, will propel economic growth and help lift millions out of poverty.
Reuters
