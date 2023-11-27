World / Africa

Mozambique approves new $80bn energy transition blueprint

President is expected to officially present the energy strategy to international partners and potential donors during the COP 28 climate summit

27 November 2023 - 18:10
by Wendell Roelf
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi is expected to officially present his country's energy strategy to international partners and potential donors on December 2 during the COP 28 climate summit in Dubai. Picture: REUTERS / SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi is expected to officially present his country's energy strategy to international partners and potential donors on December 2 during the COP 28 climate summit in Dubai. Picture: REUTERS / SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Cape Town — Mozambique has approved an ambitious new energy transition plan until 2050, hoping to attract investments of some $80bn to boost renewable energy capacity and increase electricity availability, a senior energy official said on Monday.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi is expected to officially present the energy strategy to international partners and potential donors on December 2 during the COP 28 climate summit in Dubai.

Priority plans between next year and 2030 include adding 2,000 megawatts of new hydropower capacity by upgrading existing plants and completing the new Mphanda Nkuwa hydro project, expanding the national electricity grid and switching to electric vehicles to reduce emissions from the transport sector.

“We are still fine tuning the document and hope to publicly release it later this week,” Pedro Simao, special adviser to the minister of energy, told Reuters on Monday.

The document was approved by Mozambique’s Council of Ministers on November 21.

The southern African country exported its first liquefied natural gas in November 2022 and is hoping huge gas discoveries, together with its renewable energy potential, will propel economic growth and help lift millions out of poverty.

Reuters

Funders urged to stop backing TotalEnergies’ Mozambique project

Environmental lobby groups want support withdrawn as French firm prepares to relaunch Africa’s largest foreign direct investment project
Business
1 week ago

PUNKI MODISE: A COP28 wish list for Africa

The private sector must be a part of the solution given the magnitude and urgency of the climate challenge
Opinion
4 days ago

Namibia breaks ground on Africa’s first green iron facility

Namibia has started construction of Africa’s first decarbonised iron plant that will be powered by green hydrogen.
Companies
2 weeks ago

SIM TSHABALALA: An African approach to climate policy

Standard Bank is committed to reducing carbon emissions and to funding green projects in SA and the continent, writes Sim Tshabalala
Opinion
1 month ago

‘We are arguing too much’: Activist slams SA’s slow shift to renewable energy

Despite Standard Bank’s surge in green investments, activists say SA’s energy transition is mired in debate rather than action
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Sierra Leone attack: twenty killed and nearly ...
World / Africa
2.
Documents show UAE aimed to pursue oil and gas ...
World / Middle East
3.
Israel-Hamas truce extended by two days
World / Middle East
4.
Mozambique approves new $80bn energy transition ...
World / Africa
5.
Polish truckers expand Ukraine border crossing ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.