African ministers call for fewer reviews of Agoa eligibility
Trade ministers want reassessments every three years instead of annually to enable greater certainty
02 November 2023 - 16:13
African trade ministers, including SA are pushing for the annual eligibility reviews of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) to be conducted every three years instead of annually to allow for predictability and certainty for investors.
This is after four beneficiary countries, Uganda, Niger, the Central African Republic and Gabon, were this week kicked out of the trade programme on the eve on the forum's annual summit in Johannesburg partially because of human rights issues. ..
