Number of dead and missing grows a week after Libyan floods

Ayad Salem speaks to journalists on the street besides his house in Derna, Libya on September 18, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA
Derna, Libya — “I lost my daughter. Her mother is convinced that she is still alive. I am convinced that she is dead,” says Ahmed Ashour. “The girl left me with a three-month-old baby.”
A week after the flood that swept the centre of the city of Derna into the sea, families are still coping with the unbearable losses of their dead — and haunted by the unknown fates of the missing.
Ashour’s eldest sister is also gone and her daughter too.
“When we saw what happened to other people, we can accept anything that happened to us,” she said.
The centre of Derna is a wasteland, with stray dogs standing listlessly on muddy mounds where buildings once stood. Other buildings still somehow stand precariously above bottom floors that were mostly washed away. The legs of a store mannequin in dusty trousers stick out of the rubble in a ruined shopfront.
Dams above the city burst in a storm a week ago, sending a huge torrent down a seasonal riverbed that runs through the centre of the city of 120,000 people.
Thousands are dead and thousands more missing. Officials using different methodologies have given widely varying figures of the tolls so far; the mayor estimates more than 20,000 people were lost. The World Health Organisation has confirmed 3,922 deaths.
“Hopes of finding survivors are fading, but we will continue efforts to search for any possible survivor,” Othman Abduljaleel, health minister in the administration that controls eastern Libya, said by phone. “Now efforts are focused on rescuing anyone and recovering bodies from under the rubble, especially at sea, with the participation of many divers and specialised rescue teams from countries.”
Failed state
The roads into Derna were clogged on Monday with ambulances and trucks carrying in food, water, nappies, mattresses and other supplies.
Western countries and regional states have sent teams of rescue workers and mobile hospitals. Five Greek rescue workers, including three members of the armed forces, were killed in a car crash on Sunday.
The recovery effort has been hampered by chaos in a nation that has been a failed state since a Nato-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Derna is in the east, beyond the control of an internationally recognised government in the west, and until 2019 was held by a succession of Islamist militant groups including branches of Al-Qaeda and Islamic State.
Residents say the threat to the city from the crumbling dams above it had been widely known, with projects to repair the dams stalled for more than a decade. They also blame authorities for failing to evacuate residents in time.
The biggest threat to survivors may now come from contaminated water supplies.
“The flooding crisis has left thousands of people in the Derna region without access to clean and safe drinking water, posing an imminent threat to their health and wellbeing,” the International Rescue Committee charity said.
“Contaminated water can lead to the spread of waterborne diseases, putting vulnerable populations, especially women and children, at increased risk.”
Number of dead and missing grows a week after Libyan floods
Thousands of people in the Derna region are without access to clean and safe drinking water, posing an imminent threat to their health
Derna, Libya — “I lost my daughter. Her mother is convinced that she is still alive. I am convinced that she is dead,” says Ahmed Ashour. “The girl left me with a three-month-old baby.”
A week after the flood that swept the centre of the city of Derna into the sea, families are still coping with the unbearable losses of their dead — and haunted by the unknown fates of the missing.
Ashour’s eldest sister is also gone and her daughter too.
“When we saw what happened to other people, we can accept anything that happened to us,” she said.
The centre of Derna is a wasteland, with stray dogs standing listlessly on muddy mounds where buildings once stood. Other buildings still somehow stand precariously above bottom floors that were mostly washed away. The legs of a store mannequin in dusty trousers stick out of the rubble in a ruined shopfront.
Dams above the city burst in a storm a week ago, sending a huge torrent down a seasonal riverbed that runs through the centre of the city of 120,000 people.
Thousands are dead and thousands more missing. Officials using different methodologies have given widely varying figures of the tolls so far; the mayor estimates more than 20,000 people were lost. The World Health Organisation has confirmed 3,922 deaths.
“Hopes of finding survivors are fading, but we will continue efforts to search for any possible survivor,” Othman Abduljaleel, health minister in the administration that controls eastern Libya, said by phone. “Now efforts are focused on rescuing anyone and recovering bodies from under the rubble, especially at sea, with the participation of many divers and specialised rescue teams from countries.”
Failed state
The roads into Derna were clogged on Monday with ambulances and trucks carrying in food, water, nappies, mattresses and other supplies.
Western countries and regional states have sent teams of rescue workers and mobile hospitals. Five Greek rescue workers, including three members of the armed forces, were killed in a car crash on Sunday.
The recovery effort has been hampered by chaos in a nation that has been a failed state since a Nato-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Derna is in the east, beyond the control of an internationally recognised government in the west, and until 2019 was held by a succession of Islamist militant groups including branches of Al-Qaeda and Islamic State.
Residents say the threat to the city from the crumbling dams above it had been widely known, with projects to repair the dams stalled for more than a decade. They also blame authorities for failing to evacuate residents in time.
The biggest threat to survivors may now come from contaminated water supplies.
“The flooding crisis has left thousands of people in the Derna region without access to clean and safe drinking water, posing an imminent threat to their health and wellbeing,” the International Rescue Committee charity said.
“Contaminated water can lead to the spread of waterborne diseases, putting vulnerable populations, especially women and children, at increased risk.”
Reuters
Libyan flood survivors weigh water shortages against landmine risk
Libya’s flood-hit Derna struggles to deal with corpses after huge death toll
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Libya’s flood survivors search ruins for thousands still missing
Apocalyptic flooding destroys Libya’s Derna
Bodies wash ashore as Libya storm toll soars
More than 2,000 killed and thousands missing in Libya floods
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.